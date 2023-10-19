Pac-12 Qb Rankings: Caleb Williams falls again after poor performance in South Bend

Week 7 of college football brought some of the best QB vs. QB matchups of the season, and even the last few years. Caleb Williams faced off against Sam Hartman, both of whom have been Heisman hopefuls this season. The seasoned transfer DJ Uiagalalei took on the young gunslinger Dante Moore when the Bruins traveled up to Corvallis. But, the story of the week, and perhaps the story of the season for the Pac-12, was Bo Nix vs. Michael Penix Jr.

The two former transfer QBs faced off in Seattle for what turned out to be a fabulous game. Both passers were at their best, which left the result of the game up for grabs until the final seconds. Ultimately, it provided a result that Ducks’ fans will sorrowfully remember for quite a while.

Below are the updated rankings for Pac-12 QBs based on Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) season grades.

Trenton Bourguet - Arizona State Sun Devils

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 58.3

2023 stats: 64-of-98 (65%), 726 yards (242 yards per game), 1 TD, 2 INT

Last week: The Sun Devils had a bye last week, and this week they’ll head up to Seattle. Bo Nix and the Ducks just got a taste of what that environment is like, and we’ll have to see how Trenton Bourguet and the rest of the Arizona State offense respond to the noise.

What’s next: @Washington

Dante Moore - UCLA Bruins

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 62.7

2023 stats: 83/164 (50.6% completion rate), 1304 passing, 10 TDs, 7 INTs

Last week: Dante Moore had a rocky game up in Corvallis last weekend throwing 3 INTs and completing just 42.4% of his passes. The future is still bright for the freshman QB, but the present leaves a lot to be desired.

What’s next: @Stanford

Bryson Barnes - Utah Utes

Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 63.6

2023 stats: 38/66 (57.6% completion rate), 398 passing yards, 1 TD,

Last week: Bryson Barnes is back for the Utes. After a few weeks of Nate Johnson, Barnes took nearly every dropback this past week against Cal. In the game, he completed over 70 percent of his passes and didn’t turn the ball over, which is the number one thing a coach can ask of his 2nd string QB. Although Barnes played well, Utah fans are still anticipating the return of Cam Rising just as eagerly.

What’s next: @USC

Ashton Daniels - Stanford Cardinal

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 64.7

2023 stats: 76/126 (60.3% completion rate), 950 passing yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs

Last week: Last Friday night, Ashton Daniels threw for 4 TDs and nearly 400 yards while leading the Stanford Cardinal to a tremendous overtime comeback against the Colorado Buffaloes. In the second half, Daniels began to consistently connect with WR Elic Ayomanor — including a TD pass that Ayomanor caught behind Travis Hunter’s back — which was instrumental in their victory.

What’s next: UCLA

Sam Jackson - California Golden Bears

Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 71.2

2023 stats: 51/96 (53.1% completion rate), 556 passing yards (111.2 per game), 5 TDs, 2 INTs

Last week: Sam Jackson was absent for the second straight week against Utah. Third-stringer Fernando Mendoza took most of the snaps for Cal and played alright, but the Golden Bears definitely need their QB1 back as they haven’t won in his absence.

What’s next: BYE

Noah Fifita - Arizona Wildcats

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 72.4

2023 stats: 94/126 (74.6% completion rate), 946 passing yards, 8 TDs, @ INTs

Last week: While it wasn’t a five-touchdown performance this week for Noah Fifita like it was against USC two weekends ago, he still had a great passing day. Fifita completed almost 80 percent of his passes and threw for over 300 yards.

What’s next: BYE

Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 75.0

2023 stats: 147/221 (69.4% completion rate), 1770 passing yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs

Last week: After a red-hot start to the season, Cam Ward has been struggling lately. While he completed more than 70 percent (21/29) of his passes in the Cougars’ embarrassing loss to Arizona, he struggled to get the ball downfield (188 passing yards; 6.5 yards/attempt), and keep it out of the opponent’s hands (1 INT).

What’s next: @Oregon

Caleb Williams - USC Trojans

Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 82.2

2023 stats: 143/205 (69.8% completion rate), 2035 passing yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs

Last week: The USC Trojans have been beginning to struggle for a few weeks now, but the struggles didn’t hit Caleb Williams until this past game against Notre Dame. After Williams’ three first-half INTs, it was clear that USC stood no chance of coming back against the Fighting Irish.

What’s next: Utah

DJ Uiagalalei - Oregon State Beavers

Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 83.4

2023 stats: 105/175 (60% completion rate), 1563 passing yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs.

Last week: The Beavers defended their home turf last weekend against the UCLA Bruins. DJU had a strong game in the air as he threw for two TDs and 250+ yards. This season, Uiagalalei is continuing to prove that he was not the problem at Clemson as he flourishes at Oregon State.

What’s next: BYE

Bo Nix - Oregon Ducks

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 90.4

2023 stats: 161/204 (78.9% completion rate), 1742 passing yards, 17 TDs, 1 INT

Last week: Bo Nix missed some key passes against UW such as the too-low-throw to Traeshon Holden in the flat that would’ve been a touchdown. But it’s impossible to say that Nix played anything short of phenomenal against the Huskies. He threw for 337 yards and two TDs, but it was Nix’s decision-making and composure that brought the Ducks back into the game. Oregon lost this one, but there will be more, and they still have one of the best QBs in the nation.

What’s next: Washington State

Shedeur Sanders - Colorado Buffaloes

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 92.2

2023 stats: 219/306 (71.6% completion rate), 2419 passing yards, 21 TDs, 3 INTs

Last week: Shedeur Sanders definitely could have played better in the second half of Colorado’s collapse against Stanford, but as has been true all season, he didn’t get help from his defense. Sure, there are some passes I’m sure he’d like back, but you can’t fault the guy who threw for 400 yards and 5 TDs.

What’s next: Bye

Michael Penix Jr. - Washington Huskies

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 93.4

2023 stats: 156/216 (72.1% completion rate), 2306 passing yards, 20 TDs, 3 INTs

Last week: Michael Penix Jr. took on the Oregon Ducks last week and brought his very best to the field. Nearly, every throw seemed to be on point, especially the several back-shoulder passes to Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk that the Huskies completed for large chunks. Penix Jr. has proven himself to be one of the best college football players alive, and he should find himself going in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

What’s next: Arizona State

