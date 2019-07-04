Pac-12 products represent the United States at FIFA Women's World Cup

The Pac-12 is well-represented on the United States Women's National Team competing in France at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Players on this year's team include Alex Morgan (Cal), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Kelley O’Hara (Stanford), Christen Press (Stanford), Abby Dahlkemper (UCLA), Sam Mewis (UCLA) and Mallory Pugh (UCLA). Additionally, Team USA Head Coach Jill Ellis coached at UCLA for 12 seasons (1999-2010), and goalkeeper coach Graeme Abel was on Washington State’s coaching staff from 2010-11.

Scroll to continue with content Ad