Pac-12 preview: Where does the conference fit in the CFP picture? Can anyone challenge Oregon?

Welcome to the college football party, Pac-12. The conference kicks off on Saturday and is the final Power Five conference to begin play in 2020.

And much like the Big Ten, the Pac-12 doesn’t have any margin for error if its teams are going to play a full schedule. The Pac-12 has scheduled seven games in seven weeks for its members. If a game isn’t played because of coronavirus cases at a school, the game will be declared a no-contest.

It took just two weeks for the Big Ten to have its first no-contest of the season. Will the Pac-12 be able to make it that far into the season?

And will the Pac-12 have a team in serious contention for the College Football Playoff? The conference’s seven-game schedule is the smallest of any Power Five conference. That’s another disadvantage for a conference that hasn’t had a team in the playoff since Washington lost to Alabama in the semifinals after the 2016 season.

As of now, Oregon and USC appear to be the Pac-12’s best bets for the playoff. And those bets aren’t that great. Oregon is at No. 12 in the AP poll while USC is at No. 20. While the two teams have already benefited from losses by teams in the SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten, one of them will probably have to go undefeated to get serious playoff contention.

A 6-1 Pac-12 champion won’t stack up favorably to one-loss teams from other Power Five conferences. And may not even get an advantage against a 9-2 team from the ACC or Big 12 or an 8-2 team from the SEC.

Here’s how we see the Pac-12 unfolding in 2020. Teams are listed in order of their predicted division finish. Odds to win the conference are via BetMGM.

Oregon running back CJ Verdell is back after rushing for more than 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons.

North Division

1. Oregon (-100)

2019 record: 12-2 (8-1 Pac-12)

Notable opt-outs: OT Penei Sewell, DB Jevon Holland, DB Thomas Graham, DB Brady Breeze

Oregon won 12 games, the Pac-12 and the Rose Bowl in Mario Cristobal’s second season as head coach. Expectations were sky-high for the Ducks entering 2020, despite losing Justin Herbert to the NFL. Once COVID-19 hit and the season was delayed, several other departures followed. Those include All-American tackle Penei Sewell and three secondary starters. Still, Oregon has arguably the most-talented roster in the conference, and has the potential to be more dynamic on offense with Joe Moorhead calling plays — provided new quarterback Tyler Shough is ready to lead that unit.

2. Cal (+2000)

2019 record: 8-5 (4-5 Pac-12)

Notable opt-outs: LB Tevin Paul

Under Justin Wilcox, the identity of the Cal program is completely different compared to what it looked like under Sonny Dykes. This is a tough, defensive-minded football team that potentially has several all-conference performers on that side of the ball in 2020. But it’s a team that has a pretty good quarterback, too. Chase Garbers’ numbers are rarely eye-popping, but the Golden Bears usually win when he is leading the offense. Cal should be able to run the ball, but will need to be better at receiver to win its first Pac-12 North title.

3. Washington (+450)

2019 record: 8-5 (4-5 Pac-12)

Notable opt-outs: DT Levi Onwuzurike, OLB Joe Tryon

After 14 years as a college head coach, including six at Washington, Chris Petersen decided to step away and hand the reins to trusted assistant Jimmy Lake. Lake coached under Petersen at Boise State and followed him to UW, ascending from defensive backs coach, to co-defensive coordinator to defensive coordinator. The UW defense should be really good despite the losses of run-stuffer Onwuzurike and Tryon, the team’s best edge rusher. Offense, though, is somewhat of a mystery. It’s unclear who will start at quarterback and Lake hired John Donovan, who wasn’t exactly beloved during his time as offensive coordinator during James Franklin’s early Penn State years.

