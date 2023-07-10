Pac-12 Preview: Washington out to prove it’s not a one-hit wonder

As June starts to roll into July, and July eventually leads us to the start of fall camps at the beginning of August, the 2023 college football season will be here before we know it. What a season it projects to be in the Pac-12 Conference, as well. With a handful of College Football Playoff contenders, and a group of Heisman Trophy candidates leading their prospective teams, we could be set up for one of the best football seasons out west that we’ve seen in decades. To help get us prepared, we at Ducks Wire wanted to go through each team in the conference and give a comprehensive breakdown of each school, breaking down their 2023 outlook. Welcome to our Pac-12 Previews. New editions will be published every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday leading up to the start of fall camp.

The Washington Huskies surprised the college football world last season by going 11-2 and winning the Alamo Bowl over Texas, 27-20. Nearly everything went right for the Dawgs, which was a far cry from the two previous seasons with Jimmy Lake as coach.

But even then, no one could have expected for quarterback Michael Penix, an average and often injured signal caller from Indiana, to come to Seattle and tear it up. And then he surprised people by announcing he would return for one more season.

Washington also returns one of the best receiving corps in the country with Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan leading the way. But the offensive line doesn’t have a lot of experience and the defense could be a weak point many Pac-12 teams will exploit.

They have a tougher schedule than one would expect, but the talent in Seattle should be enough for another successful season in 2023. They won’t go 11-2 again, but considering where the program was just two years ago, Huskies fans will be satisfied.

Toughest Games on the Schedule

Week 1: Boise State (Sept. 2)

Week 3: at Michigan State (Sept. 16)

Week 7: Oregon (Oct. 14)

Week 10: at USC (Nov. 4)

Analysis: Opening with Boise State, even at home, could be one of those games where Washington is behind in the second half before coming out on top. It’s a sneaky game. The Broncos always get up to play Pac-12 opponents. Just ask Oregon and if the Huskies take that one lightly, they’ll be 0-1.

Going on the road to play Sparty should be an interesting game and it wouldn’t be a shock no matter how that contest ends. The Huskies do receive a bye week before hosting Oregon, which is a massive bonus for them, but the Dawgs do have to travel to the Coliseum to face the Men of Troy.

Easiest Games on the Schedule

Week 2: Tulsa (Sept. 9)

Week 4: California (Sept. 23)

Week 9: at Stanford (Oct. 28)

Analysis: The Huskies “strength of schedule” is in the low 50s, but these three games are the only ones we could find that say a definite win for the Dawgs. They should defeat ASU at home on Oct. 21, but it won’t be easy and they have a killer November as they go to USC Nov. 4, host Utah Nov. 11, go to Corvallis to play the Beavers Nov. 18 before hosting the Apple Cup Nov. 25.

Washington will not get out of that month unscathed, far from it.

Record Projection

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

DucksWire Projection: 9-3 (7-2)

Analysis: The schedule is more difficult than it seems on paper, but the Huskies have the team to get through it with a very good record. We have them losing to the Ducks (this is DucksWire after all!) and the Trojans in conference play. It’s also hard to see Washington going to Michigan State and winning, especially after the Huskies upset the then No. 11 Spartans in Seattle a year ago.

They finished 11-2 last season, but nearly everything went the Huskies’ way in 2022. No one could have predicted quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. would be THAT good or they would win at Oregon and upset Michigan State.

The odds say a course correction is in store. But going 9-3 in the regular season is still a very good year.

Bowl Projection

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DucksWire Bowl Projection: Holiday Bowl vs. ACC

Analysis: This is where the Ducks landed last season and we witnessed a great game against North Carolina. Washington fans should be happy and satisfied with a trip down to Petco Park in late December to play a team such as Clemson perhaps?

Key Players to Know

Offensive Players to Know

Michael Penix, Jr., Quarterback

Jalen McMillan, Wide Reciever

Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver

Roger Rosengarten, Offensive Lineman

Defensive Players to Know

Bralen Trice, EDGE

Ralen Goforth, Linebacker

Faatui Tuitele, Defensive Lineman

Notable Offseason Additions and Departures

Notable Additions

Danyiel Ngata, Running Back (ASU)

Ralen Goforth, Linebacker (USC)

Jabbar Muhammed, Cornerback (Oklahoma State)

Germie Bernard, Wide Receiver (Michigan State)

Notable Departures

Recruiting/Transfer Portal Outlook

Second-year head coach Kelen DeBoer is well on his way to restoring Washington’s stature in recruiting after a horrible recruiting season under Jimmy Lake.

Washington was near the bottom of the Pac-12 rankings under Lake, but then the Huskies Class of 2023 was fourth in the conference behind the usuals of USC, Oregon, and Utah. The Dawgs are also doing well for 2024, although it’s been slow. Washington has just 12 commits, only a handful of 4-stars and no 5-stars, and is behind Oregon and Stanford.

Except for quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., the transfer portal hasn’t been utilized as much at Washington as it has at other schools. But securing Penix has changed the direction of the Huskies program, however.

Recent History

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It can’t be understated how important the Michael Penix transfer was to the Huskies program. They were in complete disarray after the Jimmy Lake fiasco and while Kalen DeBoer was a solid hire, the rebuilding of the Huskies would have taken longer if Penix went somewhere else.

Even then, no one thought Penix would have such a good season in Seattle as he did. Penix was good at Indiana, but he wasn’t even close to being the player with the Hoosiers as he is now with the Dawgs.

They needed Penix to be good because the previous three seasons, two under Lake and Chris Peterson’s last year, weren’t up to the Huskies’ standard.

But in Year 1 under DeBoer, Washington was 11-2 last season and now they have their sights set on a possible Pac-12 championship. They are a contender behind the Ducks and the Trojans. If things go as they did last season for the Huskies, it shouldn’t shock anyone to see them in Las Vegas in December.

Five Year Outlook for the Program

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

This is the big question. The Huskies hit the jackpot with Penix, but after he departs this season, where will Washington go? So far, they aren’t lighting up the recruiting trail, but there is still plenty of time. Thankfully, it looks like DeBoer is in it for the long haul and the Washington administration doesn’t have to go looking for a new head coach in the next few years, at least.

Washington has proven that having a more-than-capable quarterback can change the direction of a season and program. After Penix, the Huskies do have 4-star Austin Mack coming in. Washington would like to redshirt him in 2023 and then hand the keys to the castle in 2024. But the cupboard is fairly bare in the quarterback department should something bad happen to Penix.

The next two recruiting cycles will tell a lot about which direction the Huskies will be going in the next five year, but at least the head coach will be there to see it through.

