Pac-12 preview: under-the-radar players to watch in 2022

Caleb Williams, Justin Flowe, Tanner McKee, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cameron Ward, Jayden de Laura — these and other Pac-12 players are high-profile athletes expected to have big years for their respective teams. Incoming transfers such as Travis Dye and Jordan Addison are expected to thrive at USC. These and others are known quantities who are expected to boost the Pac-12’s overall level of quality on the gridiron in 2022.

What about the under-the-radar players who aren’t yet household names, but could break out this year and become bonafide stars?

Jon Wilner of the Wilner Hotline presented some candidates in this particular category, part of a larger preview of Pac-12 football for the upcoming 2022 season. Every slide with a player below includes a note from Wilner’s linked article, so that you know each comment is attributed to him.

ERIC GENTRY, USC

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Eric Gentry (9) tackles Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer (15) during the 95th Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium.

One of two intra-conference transfers to meet our threshold played in all 13 games last season for Arizona State. Gentry is 6-foot-6 and makes quality use of his wingspan. We expect him to unseat a returning starter, Ralen Goforth, and make a weekly impact.

BRETT JOHNSON, CAL

November 27, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive lineman Brett Johnson (90) deflects the throw from Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills (15) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The only member of this list included in our ranking of the top 10 players in the conference. Johnson received honorable-mention recognition following the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then missed all of last year because of a broken hip suffered in a car accident. Assuming he’s healthy, the former three-star recruit from Phoenix could be the most dominant interior lineman in the league.

DEVAUGHN VELE, UTAH

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

The former walk-on averaged 17 yards-per-catch last season in a limited role. He’s 6-foot-5 with soft hands and body control. The Utes need playmakers on the outside to complement their stellar tight ends and fill the void left by Britain Covey’s departure. We have Vele atop that list.

BENJAMIN YUROSEK, STANFORD

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) runs after a catch while being pursued by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jordan Botelho (12) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The latest in Stanford’s decade-long line of elite tight ends averaged 15.3 yards per catch last season. (For a tight end, that’s stellar.) Yurosek benefits from having a deft passer, Tanner McKee, delivering the ball. Also true: He makes McKee better.

TULI LETULIGASENOA, WASHINGTON

Nov 13, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa (91) plays against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Is this finally the year Letuligasenoa plays to the level of his illustrious predecessors like Vita Vea and Greg Gaines? That’s our expectation. If he commands double teams on the interior, there’s one less body available to block Zion Tupuola-Fetui on the edge.

CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ, OREGON

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) works out with the Ducks Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

The second intra-conference transfer included here was named honorable-mention all-Pac-12 last season at Colorado. We expect Gonzalez to build on that foundation and secure a spot on the first team by season’s end. He just might be the best on the West Coast. (We’ll pause while Utah fans ponder whether Salt Lake City counts as the West Coast and if we are, in fact, tossing shade at Clark Phillips III.)

VAN FILLINGER, UTAH

Nov 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) is rushed by Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) in the fourth quarterer at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utes were so loaded defensively last season that a first-year starter who recorded 5.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles-for-loss managed to toil in relative obscurity. That won’t be the case this season. Fillinger is a worthy successor to Utah’s unblockable defensive ends over the years.

LINCOLN VICTOR, WASHINGTON STATE

Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Lincoln Victor (85) celebrates after a touchdown against the Central Michigan Chippewas in second half of the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. The Central Michigan Chippewas defeated the Washington State Cougars 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Began his career at Hawaii but played for the Cougars last season, allowing him to qualify for consideration. Victor was named to the all-conference team as an all-purpose/special teams performer. This fall, recognition comes for his skills as an elite pass catcher.

REJZOHN WRIGHT, OREGON STATE

Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Devon Williams (2) catches a touchdown pass against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Rejzohn Wright (1) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Former junior college transfer who’s entering his third season in Corvallis. Long and aggressive with first-rate instincts. Also, he’s the brother of Cowboys cornerback (and former Beaver) Nahshon Wright, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

KAZMEIR ALLEN, UCLA

Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Kazmeir Allen (19) is stopped by California Golden Bears safety Elijah Hicks (3) just short of the goal line after a pass reception in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most versatile playmakers in the conference, largely because of his track speed. Led the conference in kickoff returns last year (29.1 ypr) and has played both tailback and receiver. We expect Allen to be deployed everywhere this season, which will only make it more difficult for defenses to catch him.

JAXEN TURNER, ARIZONA

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) jumps over Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner (21) during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The third-year junior caused plenty of disruption last season in the defensive and offensive backfields (four tackles-for-loss). We suspect he has all-conference talent, and we know he’s a key piece to a full defensive revival in Tucson.

JALEN SAMI, COLORADO

Oct 16, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Mark Perry (5) celebrates his turnover with defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) and linebacker Marvin Ham II (7) in the third quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs were slapped around by attrition, but their roster isn’t completely devoid of talent. Sami is one of the top interior linemen in the league — it’s a well-stocked position group — and at 325 pounds, he’s certainly among the biggest. Earned honorable-mention recognition last season.

OMAR SPEIGHTS, OREGON STATE

Oct 9, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) is caught from behind by Oregon State Beavers linebacker Omar Speights (36) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After spending years in the considerable shadows cast by Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and Avery Roberts, the steady Speights is positioned for next-level production in ’22 and should thrive in the aggressive system deployed by new coordinator Trent Bray.

LADARIUS HENDERSON, ARIZONA STATE

Mar 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson during spring practice at Kajikawa Practice Fields.

Started as a true freshman back in 2019 and is now ready for his star turn in Tempe as one of the league’s best linemen. Of note: The Sun Devils lost a second potential breakout star when defensive end Michael Matus suffered a season-ending knee injury.

