Pac-12 Preview: UCLA prepares for life after Dorian Thompson-Robinson

As June starts to roll into July, and July eventually leads us to the start of fall camps at the beginning of August, the 2023 college football season will be here before we know it. What a season it projects to be in the Pac-12 Conference, as well. With a handful of College Football Playoff contenders, and a group of Heisman Trophy candidates leading their prospective teams, we could be set up for one of the best football seasons out west that we’ve seen in decades. To help get us prepared, we at Ducks Wire wanted to go through each team in the conference and give a comprehensive breakdown of each school, breaking down their 2023 outlook. Welcome to our Pac-12 Previews. New editions will be published every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday leading up to the start of fall camp.

Check out our previously published previews: Arizona Wildcats — Arizona State Sun Devils — California Golden Bears — Colorado Buffaloes — Oregon State Beavers — Stanford Cardinal

As they enter their last season in the Pac-12, the UCLA Bruins definitely want to go out on a high note. They loaded up the roster with many transfers and having one of the top quarterback recruits in the Class of 2023 doesn’t hurt either. Dante Moore has some big shoes to fill with Dorian Thompson-Robinson no longer in Pasadena. But it’s likely going to take a while for that many newcomers to gel as a team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

UCLA was a mediocre team just three seasons ago and now they have the makings of being a top-five team in the conference. Unfortunately, teams like USC, Oregon, Washington, and Utah could stifle their chances at playing for a Pac-12 championship. Luckily, the Bruins don’t play the Huskies or the Ducks in the regular season.

Overall, UCLA is in for a good season and it could be special if the team gels quicker than expected. The talent is there. It’s just getting it done in between the hash marks.

Here is our full 2023 season previews for the Bruins.

Toughest Games on the Schedule

Toughest Games

Week 2: at San Diego State (Sept. 9)

Week 4: at Utah (Sept. 23)

Week 10: at Arizona (Nov. 4)

Week 12: at USC (Nov. 18)

Analysis: The month of September could be more difficult than it appears to be on paper and beginning the Pac-12 season at Utah isn’t what coach Chip Kelly would prefer. Going to Arizona won’t be easy considering the two games before that are at Stanford and a home date with Colorado. UCLA might think the Wildcats could be another easy one, but Arizona can score, especially at home.

Advertisement

Easiest Games on the Schedule

Easiest Games

Week 3: North Carolina Central (Sept. 16)

Week 8: at Stanford (Oct. 21)

Week 9: Colorado (Oct. 28)

Week 13: California (Nov. 25)

Analysis: UCLA’s strength of schedule is in the 70s, but it could be tougher than that. The Bruins don’t have several weeks of “easier” games. They open with Coastal Carolina, which won’t be a comfortable win since the Chanticleers were a bowl team last year. But the Pac-12 is down and there are plenty of wins out there for UCLA within the conference.

Record Projection

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DucksWire Projection: 8-4 (6-3)

Analysis: It’s difficult to see UCLA doing any better than 8-4 in the regular season, especially with a brand-new quarterback running Chip Kelly’s offense. The first road game of the season will be in San Diego State’s new stadium and they will be pumped to welcome in the Bruins.

Advertisement

UCLA does avoid Oregon, however, but with road games at Utah, Oregon State, and USC, those are three losses unless an upset happens. And that’s not counting UCLA losing to somebody they shouldn’t. The record of 8-4 is the most logical choice, but don’t be surprised at 7-5 or 6-6.

Bowl Projection

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DucksWire Bowl Projection: Alamo Bowl vs. Big 12

Analysis: Assuming the Bruins do go 8-4, and they just went to the Sun Bowl last season, a trip to the Alamo Bowl should be a good landing spot in the post-season and play a good, but not great, Big 12 team. Hopefully, UCLA has a better showing this bowl season after blowing a two-touchdown lead in the second half to lose to Pittsburgh 37-35.

Advertisement

Key Players to Know

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offensive Players to Know

Dante Moore, Quarterback

Carson Steele, Running Back

J. Michael Sturdivant, Wide Receiver

Kyle Ford, Wide Receiver

Garrett DiGiorgio, Offensive Lineman

Defensive Players to Know

Keanu Williams, Defensive Lineman

Laiatu Latu, Linebacker

Jordan Anderson, Defensive Back

Notable Offseason Additions and Departures

Notable Additions

Dante Moore, Quarterback (incoming freshman)

Keanu Williams, Defensive Lineman (Oregon)

Laiatu Latu, Linebacker (Washington)

Moliki Matavao, Tight End (Oregon)

J.Michael Sturdivant, Receiver (California)

Notable Departures

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback (Cleveland Browns)

Zach Charbonnet, Running Back (Seattle Seahawks)

Nicholas Barr-Mira, Kicker (Mississippi State)

Advertisement

Recruiting/Transfer Portal Outlook

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chip Kelly has slowly improved the Bruins’ recruiting profile since he got there, but that took a serious jump by getting the No. 1 quarterback in the nation, Dante Moore, to jump from Oregon to UCLA. With that commitment, the Bruins have a Top 25 ranking for the Class of 2023.

But it’s the transfer portal where they have shined. UCLA has a transfer class ranked Top 10 in the nation with the likes of receiver J.Michael Sturdivant from Cal, tight end Moliki Matavao and defensive lineman Keanu Williams from Oregon, and offensive tackle Jordan Anderson from Bowling Green.

Advertisement

But UCLA will be transferring itself from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten and it will be interesting to see how they recruit once they go head-to-head with the likes of Ohio State and Michigan.

Recent History

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

It’s amazing to think Chip Kelly has been at UCLA as long has he was at Oregon (offensive coordinator and head coach combined) He struggled in his first three seasons and it was close to the Bruins administration getting off the Chip train. But they had faith in him and Chip rewarded that faith with a pair of winning seasons and now the No. 1 quarterback in the nation.

They finished 9-4 last season and it could have been 10-3 or better. While they aren’t on the same level as the Trojans, UCLA isn’t exactly their little brother either. A good season in 2023 would go a long way as the Bruins go to their new home inside the Big Ten Conference.

Advertisement

Five Year Outlook for the Program

Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Unknown.

With UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, it could either be the best thing to happen to Bruin football or the absolute worst thing to happen to Bruin football. They had a difficult time out-recruiting USC, Washington, and Oregon. Now they go up against Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and USC isn’t going away. Southern California kids can go to Big Ten schools and still come home to play every year against the Bruins or Trojans.

The increased revenue the school is getting by jumping ship has to go into stadium improvements and updated facilities if they want a chance to compete with the big boys.

Advertisement

However, Chip Kelly can turn that theory around and tell recruits they can stay home and still play Ohio State and Michigan every year and not deal with the colder climate. So again, this could go either way.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire