Pac-12 preview: the most important games of the 2022 season

If you’re a USC fan, you don’t need to think long and hard about the biggest games of the 2022 Pac-12 season or the 2022 college football season: Utah, Notre Dame, UCLA, Oregon State.

What about the rest of the Pac-12?

Whether it’s Trojans Wire or Jon Wilner at the Wilner Hotline (some of these games are our picks, some of these games are his), it’s worth looking at the games which will define the Pac-12 season and shape the campaign for the various schools in the conference. Everyone’s definition of a big game will vary, especially since a big game for USC will be different in stakes and enormity from a big game for Arizona. USC-Arizona obviously isn’t a big game, and no one would seriously suggest that it is. The same could be said for Utah-Arizona State or Oregon-California.

Let’s be honest: Which games feel a little bit different? Which games seem to carry a little more weight or could be a little tricky, if not both? Let’s consider the most important games of the 2022 college football season throughout the Pac-12 Conference:

WEEK 1: UTAH-FLORIDA

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 1: OREGON-GEORGIA

Dec 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to defensive coordinator Dan Lanning against the LSU Tigers in the third quarter in the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 1: BOISE STATE-OREGON STATE

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon State Beavers coach Jonathan Smith speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 2: WASHINGTON STATE-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, right, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard argue in vain against a Notre Dame touchdown reception during the second quarter of their game Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Story continues

WEEK 2: USC-STANFORD

Nov 13, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (front) takes the field before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 3: BYU-OREGON

Nov 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Xavion Alford (29) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 3: MICHIGAN STATE-WASHINGTON

Michigan State’s head coach Mel Tucker communicates with players during the first quarter in the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

211030 Msu Michigan 079a

WEEK 4: OREGON-WASHINGTON STATE

Nov 14, 2020; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Jamire Calvin (6) is unable to get his feet inbounds while being being pushed by Oregon Ducks cornerback Mykael Wright (2) in the second half at Martin Stadium. Oregon won 43-29. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 4: USC-OREGON STATE

Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick (5) runs for a first down in the second half of the game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 6: UTAH-UCLA

Nov 16, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole (7) scores a touchdown against UCLA safety Stephan Blaylock (4) during the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Majchrzak-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 7: USC-UTAH

Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) in upended by Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 7: WASHINGTON STATE-OREGON STATE

Oct 9, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) is caught from behind by Oregon State Beavers linebacker Omar Speights (36) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 8: UCLA-OREGON

Nov 5, 2011, Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Chip Kelly shakes hands with Washington Huskies head coach Steve Sarkisian following a 34-17 Oregon victory at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 9: UTAH-WASHINGTON STATE

Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes celebrate after a fumble recovery by linebacker Nephi Sewell (29) in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 11: WASHINGTON-OREGON

Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Terrell Bynum (1) runs for yards after the catch against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 12: UTAH-OREGON

December 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) is brought down by Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) and linebacker Karene Reid (32) during the second half in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 12: USC-UCLA

19 NOV 1994: THE UCLA OFFENSIVE LINE LINES UP AGAINST THE USC DEFENSIVE LINE DURING UCLA”S 31-19 WIN AT THE LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/ALLSPORT

WEEK 13: OREGON-OREGON STATE

Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) eludes Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (97) during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 13: NOTRE DAME-USC

Notre Dame players sit stunned on the field as an unidentified University of Southern California fan runs past after the Irish suffered a 27-25 loss in the last two seconds against the Trojans Saturday at the Coliseum in Los Angeles on Nov. 27, 1978. Notre Dame had rallied to score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, putting them in the lead with 45 seconds left. But a late USC drive capped by a 37-yard Frank Jordan field goal took victory from them. Back Tom Flynn (23) in foreground; Pete Johnson (51) rear; Tom Gibbons (27) background. Others unidentified. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

WEEK 14: PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Dec 1, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; The USC Trojans take the field before the game against the Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire