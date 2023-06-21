Pac-12 Preview: Kenny Dillingham looks to ‘activate the valley’ in first year with Sun Devils

As June starts to roll into July, and July eventually leads us to the start of fall camps at the beginning of August, the 2023 college football season will be here before we know it. What a season it projects to be in the Pac-12 Conference, as well. With a handful of College Football Playoff contenders, and a group of Heisman Trophy candidates leading their prospective teams, we could be set up for one of the best football seasons out west that we’ve seen in decades. To help get us prepared, we at Ducks Wire wanted to go through each team in the conference and give a comprehensive breakdown of each school, breaking down their 2023 outlook. Welcome to our Pac-12 Previews. New editions will be published every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday leading up to the start of fall camp.

When you talk about rising stars in the world of college football coaching, Kenny Dillingham has a chance to be the poster boy before long. After acting as the offensive coordinator at Memphis, and then Auburn, and then Florida State, Dillingham finally became a well-known play-caller in his single season with the Oregon Ducks, where he joined forces with QB Bo Nix and led one of the most prominent offenses in the nation.

A year later, he’s got his chance to really make a mark on the sport, with an opportunity to bring the Arizona State Sun Devils back into prominence.

That will be no small task.

After the firing of head coach Herm Edwards last season left the Sun Devils down in the dumps, there is a spark of life that can be felt throughout the desert. Dillingham’s catchphrase of “activate the valley” is starting to pick up steam, and be it in the recruiting game or via the transfer portal, the roster is starting to look much improved from what it did a season ago.

Will that result in more wins for ASU in 2023? I wouldn’t be too optimistic in that sense of things. However, there is energy that is starting to take root in Tempe.

Here is our full 2023 season preview for Arizona State.

Toughest Games on the Schedule

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Toughest Games

Week 4 vs. USC

Week 8 at Washington

Week 10 at Utah

Week 12 vs. Oregon

Analysis: If you’re looking at the projected best five teams in the Pac-12 conference for the 2023 season, Arizona State plays four of them, only missing Oregon State on the docket. Welcome to the world of being a head coach in this conference, Kenny.

Fortunately for the Sun Devils, they get both USC and Oregon at home in Tempe, but road trips to Washington and Utah are going to be brutal. It also may not look like a really tough game on the schedule, but ASU’s non-conference bout with Oklahoma State in Week 2 could end up being a tough one as well.

Easiest Games on the Schedule

Easiest Games

Week 1 vs. Southern Utah

Week 5 at California

Week 6 vs. Colorado

Week 13 vs. Arizona

Analysis: For a majority of Pac-12 teams, Arizona State’s non-conference schedule would be pretty manageable. Facing Southern Utah, Oklahoma State, and Fresno State would be a 3-0 stretch for at least half of the conference. However, we don’t quite know what ASU is going to look like this year, especially in the first three weeks of the season. I predict they will beat Southern Utah, but the other two non-con games are a toss-up.

As for conference play, ASU got unlucky in missing Stanford in the schedule. However, games against California, Arizona, and Colorado are all winable, at the very least. It’s hard to predict what things will look like until we can see how quickly Dillingham gets things rolling in the desert.

Record Projection

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 3-9 (1-8)

Analysis: In my opinion, there are 5 automatic losses on ASU’s schedule — USC, Utah, Washington, Oregon, and UCLA — with other games against Oklahoma State and Washington State being likely losses.

Out of the five games against Southern Utah, Fresno State, California, Colorado, and Arizona, how many will the Sun Devils end up winning? If Dillingham can go 4-1, I think that’s exceeding expectations; 3-2 feels about right, in my opinion.

Bowl Projection

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire Bowl Projection: No Bowl Game

Analysis: With all due respect to Kenny Dillingham, who is a great offensive mind and someone that I really think will have a great coaching career down the road, I don’t see a path toward ASU becoming bowl eligible in 2023. With the amount of roster turnover that they saw this past season, and the sheer lack of talent on both sides of the ball, I think that it will be at least a year or two before the valley is truly activated.

Key Players to Know

Offensive Players to Know

QB Trenton Bourget

QB Drew Pyne

QB Jaden Rashada

TE Jalin Conyers

RB Cameron Skattebo

WR Jordyn Tyson

WR Xavier Guillory

WR Elijhah Badger

Defensive Players to Know

EDGE Clayton Smith

S Xavien Alford

S Shamari Simmons

DL Dashaun Mallory

LB Travion Brown

EDGE Prince Dorbah

Notable Offseason Additions and Departures

Notable Additions

QB Jaden Rashada (4-star recruit)

QB Drew Pyne (Notre Dame)

WR Jordyn Tyson (Colorado)

RB Cameron Skattebo (Sacremento State)

WR Xavier Guillory (Idaho State)

S Shamari Simmons (Austin Peay)

S Xavien Alford (USC)

Notable Losses

QB Emory Jones (Cincinnati)

LB Merlin Robertson (Washington Commanders)

OT LaDarious Henderson (Michigan)

Recruiting/Transfer Portal Outlook

One of the most notable trends that we’ve seen over the past couple of years is new head coaches coming in and using the transfer portal to completely reshape the roster and make it resemble something that they feel they can compete with. Dillingham has done a great job of that so far, and the team has landed some really nice transfers, particularly on the offensive side of the ball with QB Drew Pyne, WR Jordyn Tyson, and RB Cameron Skattebo.

There are signs of life in the recruiting game, as well. Dillingham landed his first major recruiting win earlier this year when 4-star QB Jaden Rashada landed with the Sun Devils, but he is the only blue-chipper that they were able to land in 2023. So far, the 2024 cycle has brought a few solid players, but nothing that rises above a 3-star.

Arizona is a state that is ripe with prep football talent, and if Dillingham can figure out a way to keep them at home and in the desert, then the Sun Devils can be something serious going forward. Until that happens, though, I’m afraid the hill to becoming relevant in the Pac-12 is too steep to climb.

Recent History

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Being stuck in the middle tier of the Pac-12 is not a great place to be, and that’s unfortunately been the story for Arizona State over the past decade.

When Todd Graham took over in 2012, the team got a pair of 10-win seasons, but they quickly reverted back to a near-.500 program, and have been hovering there ever since. Herm Edwards saw some success in 2021 with 8 wins, but his early-season firing in 2022 left the program at a low depth that Dillingham will now try to pull them out of.

Coaching Hot Seat Temperature Check

This is inappropriately named, since Kenny Dillingham obviously is not on the hot seat in his first year coaching the team. However, we will instead use this opportunity to outlook what his future may look like should things not go perfectly right away.

Part of the reason that Dillingham took the job at ASU after a single season in Eugene is that he is a native son of Arizona. After graduating from Arizona State, Dillingham got his start coaching for the Sun Devils, and he wants to be the person to get them back to football relevancy. That should go a long way for boosters, and I think that he will get a decent amount of runway in trying to make that happen.

Of course, if we get to the end of the 2026 season and the Sun Devils are still searching for relevancy in the Pac-12, then we can start to have a different conversation. Until then, though, I think that boosters in Tempe know that this is a rebuilding project that is going to take a couple of seasons to get off the ground.

Five Year Outlook for the Program

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As I just stated with the outlook for Dillingham, it needs to be noted and understood that this isn’t a team that is going to turn around over night and become a 9-win contender in the Pac-12. They simply don’t have the talent or the depth to be able to compete out west, especially with the embarrassments of riches that the top teams in the conference have in 2023.

However, once Dillingham can get his footing and stake out his territory in the recruiting game, I think there is a real chance that the Sun Devils can find some relevancy in the next few years. A lot of that will have to do with what conference they are playing in — conference realignment could see them move to the Big 12 or stay in the Pac-12, where they could potentially be one of the top-tier teams depending on who stays and who goes.

If all goes according to plan and Dillingham turns out to be the head coach that many think he can be, I don’t see why ASU can’t be contending for respectable bowl games in five years’ time.

