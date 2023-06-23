Pac-12 Preview: Is Justin Wilcox coaching for his job in 2023 at California?

As June starts to roll into July, and July eventually leads us to the start of fall camps at the beginning of August, the 2023 college football season will be here before we know it. What a season it projects to be in the Pac-12 Conference, as well. With a handful of College Football Playoff contenders, and a group of Heisman Trophy candidates leading their prospective teams, we could be set up for one of the best football seasons out west that we’ve seen in decades. To help get us prepared, we at Ducks Wire wanted to go through each team in the conference and give a comprehensive breakdown of each school, breaking down their 2023 outlook. Welcome to our Pac-12 Previews. New editions will be published every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday leading up to the start of fall camp.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our previously published previews: Arizona Wildcats — Arizona State Sun Devils — California Golden Bears

Time might be running out for Justin Wilcox in Berkeley.

After posting a losing record in his six years coaching the Golden Bears, it may be put up or shut up time for the former Oregon Ducks defensive back who reportedly turned down an opportunity to coach at his alma mater a couple of years ago. The talent on the field is not good enough to compete with the top teams in the Pac-12, and the recruiting is nowhere near good enough to build a winning roster down the road.

While there are games on California’s schedule this year that are certainly winnable, it feels like anything short of a bowl-eligible season — something Cal hasn’t had since 2019 — could result in a change at the top next offseason.

Advertisement

There are transfers who could end up being really solid pieces for the Golden Bears this year, but whether or not a few talented players can make a big enough difference to get Cal above six wins is yet to be determined.

Here is our full preview for the Golden Bears ahead of the 2023 season.

Toughest Games on the Schedule

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Toughest Games

Week 2 vs. Auburn

Week 4 at Washington

Week 6 vs. Oregon State

Week 7 at Utah

Week 9 vs. USC

Week 10 at Oregon

Week 11 vs. Washington State

Analysis: Earlier this year when I ranked the hardest and easiest schedules in the Pac-12, the Golden Bears came in at No. 6. After looking back at it again, I think they might need to be bumped up the rankings a couple of spots.

Advertisement

California has to play all six of the top teams in the conference — Oregon, Oregon State, USC, Washington, Utah, and UCLA — while they miss a pair of very winnable games in Colorado and Arizona.

On top of that, Cal will play host to Auburn in the second week of the season, which is no easy non-con game, despite the struggles that the Tigers have seen recently.

Easiest Games on the Schedule

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Easiest Games

Week 1 at North Texas

Week 3 vs. Idaho

Week 12 at Stanford

Analysis: The non-conference slate is very manageable for California, with their only tough matchup coming against Auburn in Week 2. Both North Texas and Idaho should be wins for Justin Wilcox. In conference, though, the only team I feel extremely confident that Cal can beat is Stanford. Games against Washington State and Arizona State could be competitive, but I wouldn’t mark them down as wins just yet.

Advertisement

Record Projection

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 4-8 (2-7)

Analysis: I can see anywhere between three and five wins for Cal in 2023. Based on the recent track record of this time, I feel inclined to aim low.

North Texas is a win, Idaho is a win, and Stanford is likely a win. Between the three games against Auburn, Arizona State, and Washington State, I will give you one more win. That gets us to four on the season. As for matchups with Oregon, Oregon State, USC, UCLA, Washington, and Utah, I see six losses.

Bowl Projection

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire Bowl Projection: No Bowl Game

Advertisement

Analysis: The Golden Bears haven’t been to a bowl game since winning the Redbox Bowl over Illinois in 2019. I don’t think that dry spell will end in 2023, either.

While I could get up to 4-5 wins on the schedule, I don’t see a likely path that Cal notches six wins and becomes bowl eligible. Of course, if TCU transfer QB Sam Jackson can get his footing early on and can get the offense rolling, then it may be possible. I wouldn’t put money on it, though.

Key Players to Know

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Players to Know

QB Sam Jackson

RB Jaydn Ott

RB Byron Cardwell

WR Jeremiah Hunter

WR Taj Davis

WR Mavin Anderson

Advertisement

Defensive Players to Know

LB Jackson Sirmon

LB David Reese

S Patrick Morris

CB Nohl Williams

DT Ricky Correia

S Craig Woodson

Notable Offseason Additions and Departures

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Additions

QB Sam Jackson (TCU)

RB Byron Cardwell (Oregon)

WR Taj Davis (Washington)

CB Nohl Williams (UNLV)

CB Patrick Morris (San Diego State)

LB David Reese (Florida)

Notable Losses

WR J. Michael Sturdivant (UCLA)

QB Jack Plummer (Louisville)

LB Oluwafemi Oladejo (UCLA)

LB Orin Patu (Arizona)

Recruiting/Transfer Portal Outlook

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

While the Golden Bears have actually been pretty sufficient in the transfer portal game, landing a number of talented players who are projected to be starters and valuable pieces this season, the same can’t exactly be said for the recruiting game in Berkley.

Advertisement

In the 2023 class, Cal only landed one blue-chip recruit — 4-star WR Nyziah Hunter — and the same can be said for the class of 2022, where 4-star RB Jaydn Ott was the only blue-chipper to join the fold.

The Golden Bears were dead last in the Pac-12 recruiting rankings in the 2023 class, 7th in 2022, and 8th in 2020. They did have a third-place finish in 2021, but if Justin Wilcox wants to compete in an increasingly competitive Pac-12 conference, he’s going to need to up the level of talent coming in.

Recent History

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden Bears haven’t had a season with double-digit wins since 2006. Only four times since then have they seen 8 wins or more in a season, and only four times have they won a bowl game since then.

Advertisement

Since Justin Wilcox took over in 2017, Cal has just two seasons with more than 5 wins and a bowl game record of 1-1. For a coach who is thought to be defense-oriented, the Golden Bears allowed 429 yards per game in 2022, near the bottom of the nation. With the top of the Pac-12 getting stronger over the last couple of years, California has been relegated to the bottom of the league.

Coaching Hot Seat Temperature Check

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Of all the coaches in the Pac-12, I think Wilcox should likely be at the top of the “I’m coaching for my job this year” rankings. He is 30-36 in six years, and his calling card of a strong defense has waned over the years. When Oregon was looking for a new coach after Mario Cristobal left, Wilcox — a former UO cornerback and son of Oregon legend Dave Wilcox — was offered the job but turned it down. I have been told that his assistants were not happy with that decision, as it killed their chances to potentially coach on an Oregon staff.

Advertisement

In the end, that decision could be pivotal in Wilcox’s career. This is not a great year to have to be coaching for your job in the Pac-12 with as strong as the league is up top, but it seems that’s the position that Wilcox is in.

Five Year Outlook for the Program

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not a great state of affairs when one of the best things that you have going for your school is the fact that they are in the Berkley media market, and could be relatively attractive to potential conference realignment suitors.

Where Cal ends up playing five years from now, be it in the Pac-12, the Big Ten, the Big 12, or some unknown suitor, it feels pretty clear that they are going to be a rebuilding project on the field. I don’t see much of a path forward at the moment for them unless Wilcox can completely turn things around this season and continue to build going forward.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire