Pac-12 Preview: What is expected of Lincoln Riley in his sophomore season at USC?

It has been a long time since USC has challenged for a national championship, but they seem more equipped to do it now than they have been in recent years. With the return of Heisman Trophy-winning QB, Caleb Williams, the additions of key players like Bear Alexander and Mason Cobb, and the presence of one of college football’s greatest minds, Lincoln Riley, USC has all the pieces of a championship team, it just remains to be seen if they will execute. Below is a look at the 2023 season for the USC Trojans.

Toughest Games on Schedule

Week 7 at Notre Dame

Week 8 vs. Utah

Week 10 vs. Washington

Week 11 at Oregon

USC’s toughest games this year come toward the back half of their schedule. Going across the country to play Notre Dame won’t be easy but I expect them to get a win in spite of the South Bend atmosphere. For the Utah game, I think USC will be challenged early, but in the late stages of the game, their experience will win out over Utah’s youthfulness. I’ll make no prediction for how the Michael Penix Jr. vs. Caleb Williams showdown will shake out, as it is a game I see as a total toss-up.

Finally, I predict USC will be handed what may be their first loss of the season by Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in Week 11 inside Autzen Stadium. Lanning and QB Bo Nix will make their Pac-12 debuts against USC, and with the support of the talented roster around Nix, as well as the Autzen crowd, I see Oregon taking home the victory.

Easiest Games on Schedule

Week 1 vs. San Jose State

Week 2 vs. Nevada

Week 4 at Arizona State

Week 9 at California

Though it ramps up in the latter half of the season, USC’s schedule to start is quite soft. Anything but a decisive win for the Trojans in any of these games would be a shock and could derail their season.

Record Projection

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 11-1

With the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, a talented team, and one of the best play callers in college football, USC is nothing short of a championship contender. With USC’s schedule, finishing worse than 9-3 should cause concern for the Trojans. The toss-up that games create the margin of error from 9-3 to 11-1 will be the games I highlighted above in the toughest games section. If USC has College Football Playoff aspirations they will need to win three out of those four games, two of which will likely need to be Notre Dame and Utah. As for the team that I think will serve them their only loss of the season, I have my hopes, and I have my predictions, but of course, I don’t know for sure.

Bowl Projection

Ducks Wire Bowl Projection: Fiesta Bowl

If USC finishes 11-1 they will almost certainly play in a New Year’s Six Bowl game. Whether it is the Fiesta Bowl, the Cotton Bowl, or something else altogether, USC’s final game of 2023 should have a fair amount of prestige associated with it — as should their opponent. While we Ducks Wire see them competing in the Fiesta Bowl, they have the potential to challenge for a spot in the College Football Playoff. They would likely need to go undefeated or 11-1 and would certainly need to win the Pac-12 championship, but with the talent level of their team and coaching staff, they have the ability to do so.

