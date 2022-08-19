Pac-12 preview: Ducks Wire and Buffaloes Wire rank the top teams in the conference

The three Pac-12 College Wire sites had to sit down and offer predictions and rankings for the Pac-12 Conference in the weeks before the start of the 2022 college football season. You might be surprised by what you will hear.

Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel and Buffaloes Wire editor Jack Carlough joined us to look at the Pac-12 football landscape for the coming season.

Zach covers Oregon and lives in Eugene. He bleeds green. No one wants to see the Ducks succeed more than he does. Yet, he thinks USC will finish ahead of Oregon in the conference and make the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Jack follows Colorado for Buffaloes Wire. He has seen the exodus of transfers from Boulder to Los Angeles over the past few years, including this offseason. He knows that Lincoln Riley has collected a lot of talented CU players. He thinks very highly of the Trojans heading into the new season.

You’re going to want to listen to everything Zach and Jack say in this predictions and rankings show, produced by Ian Hest.

