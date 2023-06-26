Pac-12 Preview: Will Colorado fly or flop during Coach Prime’s first year in Boulder?

As June starts to roll into July, and July eventually leads us to the start of fall camps at the beginning of August, the 2023 college football season will be here before we know it. What a season it projects to be in the Pac-12 Conference, as well. With a handful of College Football Playoff contenders, and a group of Heisman Trophy candidates leading their prospective teams, we could be set up for one of the best football seasons out west that we’ve seen in decades. To help get us prepared, we at Ducks Wire wanted to go through each team in the conference and give a comprehensive breakdown of each school, breaking down their 2023 outlook. Welcome to our Pac-12 Previews. New editions will be published every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday leading up to the start of fall camp.

Check out our previously published previews: Arizona Wildcats — Arizona State Sun Devils — California Golden Bears

In the 2023 offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes became one of the most talked about teams in college football, after the hire of Hall of Fame CB and former Jackson State Head Coach, Deion Sanders. At Jackson State, Sanders’ high-energy coaching style attracted a bunch of high-caliber recruits, including Sanders’ son Shedeur and former No. 1 ranked recruit WR/CB Travis Hunter. The Buffs also were able to sign 5-star CB Cormani McClain — the No. 1 CB in 2023— as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When Sanders — or Coach Prime as he is known by many — made the transition from FCS to FBS, he brought many players with him including Hunter and Shedeur. However, many current Buffaloes seemed to notice a “changing of the guard” and hopped into the transfer portal themselves.

After what has been a very eventful offseason for Buffs’ fans, we are only a few months away from seeing how all the hype will play out. Will Coach Prime flourish, or experience growing pains? ill the 2023 Colorado Buffaloes end up somewhere in the middle? Let’s break it all down in our complete season preview.

Toughest Games on Schedule

Toughest Games

Week 4 at Oregon

Week 5 vs. USC

Week 9 vs. Oregon State

Week 12 at Utah

Advertisement

Analysis: Colorado has the misfortune of playing both USC and UCLA in their final year as members of the Pac-12. While I didn’t list UCLA it will still be a tough game for the Buffs. The common thread between the four opposing teams is an elite QB. In their first year under Deion Sanders, I expect the Buffaloes’ young defense to struggle against the high-octane passing attack of the Pac-12, especially when facing the conference’s best QBs. However, I do see them squeaking out a victory against either the Utes or the Beavers.

Easiest Games on Schedule

Easiest Games

Week 3 vs. Colorado State

Week 6 at Arizona State

Week 7 vs. Stanford

Week 10 vs. Arizona

Advertisement

Analysis: In 2022 Colorado was one of the worst teams in FBS, but in 2022 I expect them to be able to leapfrog the four teams above. CSU was also one of the worst teams in 2022, Stanford didn’t get a whole lot better, and both Arizona schools lack the solidity on offense and defense for me to believe they could beat the Buffs. These games will all be must-wins for the Buffs if they want to keep their bowl hopes alive, but they are all very winnable games.

Record Projection

Bowl Projection

Key Players

Offseason Departures and Arrivals

Colorado probably had the most active off-season of any team in the country. They brought in plenty of high-caliber transfers, especially players from Jackson State — Sanders’ former employer — like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Advertisement

But after the swath of talent coming in calmed, an exodus of 73 (some of those players just ended their college careers and didn’t transfer out) including Montana Lemonius-Craig, the Buffaloes’ Spring game MVP.

Recruiting Outlook

Recent History

Five year Outlook

With all the hype, news, and rumor, that surrounded Colorado and Deion Sanders this offseason, it is important to remember that Coach Prime has still yet to coach a game at Colorado. With that in mind, it is difficult to predict how the next five years will go for the Buffaloes. Sanders could flop and they could re-enter the coaching market in 2-3 years or they could bring in enough talent to play for a national championship. It is hard to say, but I think there is no way that the next five years aren’t better than the last five for Colorado. The hire of Sanders has already elevated CU’s national stature. That added level of national engagement will bring in more money for Colorado, which in the age of NIL usually means a more talented team. No matter what happens, it is hard to envision a scenario where Sanders is still with the Buffs five years from now.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire