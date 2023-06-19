Pac-12 Preview: Arizona Wildcats look to find footing in third year under Jedd Fisch

As June starts to roll into July, and July eventually leads us to the start of fall camps at the beginning of August, the 2023 college football season will be here before we know it. What a season it projects to be in the Pac-12 Conference, as well. With a handful of College Football Playoff contenders, and a group of Heisman Trophy candidates leading their prospective teams, we could be set up for one of the best football seasons out west that we’ve seen in decades. To help get us prepared, we at Ducks Wire wanted to go through each team in the conference and give a comprehensive breakdown of each school, breaking down their 2023 outlook. Welcome to our Pac-12 Previews. New editions will be published every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday leading up to the start of fall camp.

It’s not a great year to be a middling Pac-12 team that likely needs to reach bowl eligibility in order to avoid a coaching change in 2023.

Unfortunately for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats, that seems to be the situation going into this new season. Things have not gone swimmingly over the past decade in Tucson, and while there have been a few signs of life — offensively, at least — in the past year, that needs to start resulting in wins, and postseason appearances for a school that reached the Pac-12 Championship Game less than a decade ago.

The talent is there, offensively. Jayden de Laura is an extremely capable quarterback with elite weapons in WR Jacob Cowing and WR Tetairoa McMillan at his disposal. RB Michael Wiley is a proven veteran out west, and TE Tanner McLachlan made our list of potential breakout players in 2023.

Defensively is where the improvement needs to be made. Although they lost a couple of their top secondary players in Christian Roland-Wallace and Christan Young, the Wildcats utilized the transfer portal to add guys like LB Justin Flowe and DE Taylor Upshaw to the roster. Will that be enough to get the job done?

We’ll see, but it is certainly an uphill battle for the Wildcats. Here is our full 2023 season preview for Arizona.

Toughest Games on the Schedule

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Toughest Games

Week 5 vs. Washington

Week 6 at USC

Week 9 vs. Oregon State

Week 12 vs. Utah

Analysis: The Wildcats are fortunate to miss the Oregon Ducks on their schedule this year, but they also lose out on an opportunity to play the California Golden Bears, which should be viewed as a winnable game. If you look at their tough games, they at least get Washington, Oregon State, and Utah all at home in the desert, but have to go to Los Angeles to face USC. The game against the Beavers comes after a bye for both teams, and they face Utah after the Utes have to take on Washington, for whatever that’s worth.

Easiest Games on the Schedule

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Easiest Games

Week 1 vs. Northern Arizona

Week 3 vs. UTEP

Week 4 at Stanford

Analysis: The non-conference schedule for Arizona this year is quite manageable. They do have Mississippi State sandwiched in between games against NAU and UTEP, but the Bulldogs aren’t exactly projected to be world-beaters in the SEC. In reality, there’s a good chance that the Wildcats are 2-1 going into Pac-12 play, and a small chance they could be 3-0. Once you get into conference play, Arizona has winnable games against Stanford, Washington State, Colorado, and Arizona State. If they’re “good” then you could also make an argument that they’ve got a shot against teams like Oregon State and UCLA as well.

Record Projection

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 4-8 (2-7)

Analysis: Though I could certainly see a scenario where Arizona could be decent, it’s tough to find more than four or five sure-fire wins on their schedule. We will talk more about the talent that they lost via the transfer portal this offseason in a second.

I think the Wildcats beat NAU, UTEP, and Stanford. That’s three wins to start the season. However, after that how many can you project? Washington State is a maybe, Oregon State is a maybe, and UCLA is a maybe. Colorado should be a win, and Arizona State is a maybe. Washington, USC, Oregon State, and Utah are all losses in my book.

Five or six wins are possible. I think four is more likely.

Bowl Projection

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire Bowl Projection: No Bowl Game

Analysis: You need six wins to get to a bowl game. Can Arizona get there? I just laid out why I don’t think it’s likely, but it certainly is still possible. If the Wildcats are able to find a way to win half of their games this year, then they would be in line for a trip to the Los Angeles Bowl, most likely.

Key Players to Know

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Players to Know

QB Jayden de Laura

WR Tetairoa McMillan

WR Jacob Cowing

RB Michael Wiley

TE Tanner McLachlan

Defensive Players to Know

LB Justin Flowe

LB Jacob Manu

LB Leviticus Su’a

DE Taylor Upshaw

Notable Offseason Additions and Departures

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Additions

LB Justin Flowe (Oregon)

LB Leviticus Su’a (4-star recruit)

WR Montana Lemonious-Craig (Colorado)

DE Taylor Upshaw (Colorado)

QB Brayden Dorman (4-star recruit)

Notable Losses

WR Dorian Singer (USC)

CB Christian Rolland-Wallace (USC)

S Jaxen Turner (UNLV)

DL Kyon Barrs (USC)

DL Hunter Echols (NFL)

Recruiting/Transfer Portal Outlook

Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

Arizona has done alright in the recruiting world over the last few years, but they are still struggling to get out of the middle of the pack out west. They currently rank No. 7 in the 2024 Pac-12 recruiting rankings, and they finished No. 6 in 2023. They finished No. 3 in 2022, landing the highest-rated recruit in program history — 4-star WR Tetairoa McMillan — but ranked 11th in the conference the four years prior to that.

The transfer portal is where Arizona has been getting hit the hardest, though. In the new era of college football, there are certain programs that have unfortunately turned into feeding systems for larger schools, leaving teams like USC or Oregon to find the overachieving talent at an underachieving school and pluck them away. The Wildcats saw this happen over the last year with both WR Dorian Singer and CB Christian Rolland-Wallace, a pair of their two best players.

Recent History

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

In 2014, the Arizona Wildcats won 10 games and made it to the Pac-12 Championship, where they got blown out by Marcus Mariota and the Oregon Ducks. Since then, things have been pretty grim. Twice since then have the Wildcats been bowl eligible, but four times they’ve seen fewer than 4 wins, with a winless 2020 season in the mix, as well as a one-win 2021.

Coaching Hot Seat Temperature Check

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

There were a few signs of life from Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats a year ago as they put up five wins, but ultimately, six wins in two seasons is not what any athletic director is looking for. Fisch is fighting an uphill battle with the struggles that the transfer portal presents, as I laid out before, but they have the offensive talent to at least be exciting. I fear that if Arizona goes another year without a bowl game appearance, though, the Wildcats will be looking for a new head coach in 2024.

Five Year Outlook for the Program

Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

If the Wildcats can figure out a way to stop their top players from leaving via the transfer portal each year, then I really do think they have a chance to compete going forward. They’ve shown a few signs of competency in the recruiting world over the past few years, and as I’ve mentioned before, there is a lot of talent on the roster, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Once USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten, it’s reasonable to believe that Arizona could take a step up in relevancy, competing for one of the top 4-6 spots in the conference. It’s not going to be an easy hill to climb, though.

