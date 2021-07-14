Pac-12 Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

Pete Fiutak
·4 min read

The College Football News 2021 Pac-12 preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

This is NOT a ranking of where the teams are going to finish. This is based on how good we think the Pac-12 teams are going into the 2021 season.

2021 CFN Pac-12 Preseason Rankings: North

1. Oregon Ducks

Quick Take: Can Oregon get strong quarterback play out of Anthony Brown and/or Ty Thompson? The Duck defense should be amazing, and the rest of the parts are there to make another run to a Pac-12 title and possibly the College Football Playoff, but road game landmines – Ohio State, Utah, Washington, UCLA – are a problem.
Oregon Preview | Schedule

2. Washington Huskies

Quick Take: The 2020 season couldn’t quite get going and then got shut down before the team had a shot to do something great. Head coach Jimmy Lake has another team good enough to challenge for the Pac-12 title led by what should be the league’s best defense.
Washington Preview | Schedule

3. Stanford Cardinal

Quick Take: 12 games, 12 Power Five opponents – that’s not quite as daunting as it might appear to be, but it’s still impressive. The Cardinal have the talent and experience to be fantastic again after a few mediocre years, starting with a great defensive front seven.
Stanford Preview | Schedule

Related

College Football News Preseason All-Pac-12 Football Team: Preview 2021

4. Cal Golden Bears

Quick Take: It’s like Cal can’t quite get the engine to turn over. The defense will once again be great, and getting a healthy year out of QB Chase Garbers would be a huge deal. The linebackers and secondary are right up there with the Pac-12’s best.
Cal Preview | Schedule

5. Washington State Cougars

Quick Take: Nick Rolovich wasn’t able to get the 2020 team going, but in his second year at the helm he should get a whole lot more out of a great-looking offense. The linebacking corps will anchor an improved D.
Wazzu Preview | Schedule

6. Oregon State Beavers

Quick Take: The Beavers should be better, but the schedule isn’t bringing a whole lot of help – missing Arizona from the South hurts. The offensive line should be a big plus, but the defensive front has to prove it can hold up.
Oregon State Preview | Schedule

NEXT: 2021 CFN Pac-12 Preseason Rankings: South

2021 CFN Pac-12 Preseason Rankings: South

1. USC Trojans

Quick Take: It’s going to be an interesting year. There’s no Oregon or Washington to deal with, and the trip to Notre Dame should be the only time the Trojans are underdogs – the date at ASU might be close, too. This isn’t a special team, but the parts are there – along with that schedule – to be in the hunt for a massive season.
USC Preview | Schedule

2. Arizona State Sun Devils

Quick Take: The offseason darling of the college football media world still has to prove it can crank up a consistently good season. There’s enough talent to win the South – and the Pac-12 title – and missing Oregon from the North is a giant break.The passing game and defensive front seven will dominate at times.
Arizona State Preview | Schedule

3. Utah Utes

Quick Take: Very, very under the radar, the Utes have the lines, the defense, and the makeup to slide on into a third trip to the Pac-12 title in the last four years if they can catch a few breaks. They miss Washington, but they have to go to USC.
Utah Preview | Schedule

Related

Pac 12 Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

4. UCLA Bruins

Quick Take: Enough’s enough – the guys Chip Kelly needs should be there. The special teams are great, the safeties are among the best in the league, and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been around long enough to make the O more consistent.
UCLA Preview | Schedule

5. Colorado Buffaloes

Quick Take: The Buffs were the big Pac-12 surprise of 2020, but it should be a rougher run with a tougher schedule highlighted by a brutal finishing kick of four road games in the final six. The linebacking corps is a plus and the running game will be great, but it’ll be more of a grind.
Colorado Preview | Schedule

6. Arizona Wildcats

Quick Take: Give it a year or so. New head coach Jedd Fisch is trying to change around everything with the Wildcats – there’s going to be a defense in the near future – but 2021 will be measured in baby steps.
Arizona Preview | Schedule

Related

CFN College Football Preview 2021: All 130 Team Previews, Schedules, Rankings

Recommended Stories

  • Independent Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

    The College Football News 2021 Independent preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

  • Conference USA Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

    The College Football News 2021 Conference USA preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

  • Mountain West Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

    The College Football News 2021 Mountain West preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

  • NBA Draft Profile: Stanford's Oscar da Silva

    Stanford forward Oscar da Silva finished among the Conference's top scorers (18.8 ppg) and rebounders (6.8 rpg) while shooting a career-best 58 percent from the field during the 2020-21 season. He'll look to take his talents to the next level with the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday, July 29 at 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT on ESPN and ABC. Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts to get the latest updates from the Conference of Champions.

  • Broadcom to Acquire SAS Institute for $15 to $20B – Report

    Broadcom (AVGO) is in talks to acquire software firm SAS Institute as it looks to double down on its enterprise software offerings. Citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports that the deal is valued between $15 billion and $20 billion and could close in the coming weeks. The acquisition of SAS will accord Broadcom access to crucial analytics business intelligence and data management software that SAS currently sells. According to The Wall Street Journal, Broadcom is

  • Tokyo Olympics: The biggest rule differences between FIBA and NBA

    As the Tokyo Olympics begin this month, Rookie Wire took a look at some of the biggest rule differences between the NBA and FIBA.

  • Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables gets extension, raise to $2.5 million per year

    Clemson DC Brent Venables has received a contract extension through 2026 and a raise that makes him set to earn $2.5 million annually.

  • Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Take a Friendship Test

    Co-stars of "Black Widow," Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh take the ultimate friendship test. The two first met at a rehearsal space and became fast best friends after a trust exercise. Whether they're sharing their first impressions, exchanging sweet compliments, or drawing portraits of each other, these two prove that a good friendship thrives off of appreciation and tons of laughter.

  • Wildfire smoke congests skies across U.S. West, prompting air quality warnings

    Smoke from wildfires burning across the West has clogged skies in the U.S. and Canada and prompted air quality warnings in several states, the National Weather Service (NWS) said Wednesday. Driving the news: Many of the wildfires started amid an unprecedented heatwave driven by human-caused climate change. The fires have ripped across the already drought-stricken West, burning more than one million acres. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • MAC Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

    The College Football News 2021 MAC preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

  • Ohio coach Frank Solich stepping down to ‘focus on health’

    Ohio coach Frank Solich is retiring after leading the program through 16 seasons of unprecedented success to "focus on his health," the school said Wednesday.

  • Big 12's Bowlsby: 'Very short-sighted' to go unvaccinated

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Wednesday the league is doing everything it can to encourage vaccinations for all of its athletes, though the conference won't mandate shots for the coronavirus. ''I think it's very short-sighted to not get vaccinations. TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis said Horned Frogs players have not been pressured, but have been given ample opportunities to get the shots.

  • ACC Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

    The College Football News 2021 ACC preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

  • Jake Paul blasts Conor McGregor’s value after UFC 264: ‘He needs Jake Paul more than I need him’

    Jake Paul had some harsh words for Conor McGregor after his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

  • Seattle Storm: Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Team USA fall in WNBA All-Star Game

    Thankfully, it's a warmup for the Olympics this summer.

  • The Open Championship: Do you believe in Brooks Koepka? Here's a fun way to bet him

    Picking a winner can be a tough task, so instead of looking at who can win, we're looking at full tournament head-to-head matchups.

  • Boston Red Sox all-time starting lineup

    Now this is an All-Star team!

  • 'Loki' season finale explained: How the Disney+ hit sets up the the future of the MCU

    The season finale of "Loki" has big implications for Phase 4 of the MCU.

  • 'If you don't leave, you're dead': Fleeing Oregon's Bootleg Fire

    The growing Bootleg Fire continued to devour forest in south-central Oregon on Tuesday, after forcing hundreds of residents in the Klamath Falls area to evacuate, some of whom recounted a harrowing escape. EVACUEE TIM McCARLEY: "The sheriff pulled up, sparks and embers were coming down. Says 'you better get the hell -- if you don't leave, you're dead.'" Reuters visited this Red Cross evacuation center in Klamath County, where residents, including Tim McCarly, spent Monday night. McCARLEY: "You know, before you hear reports of this and these people there and you go oh, poor people, oh poor people, oh that's horrible. But when you're with them, experiencing the same thing and hearing stories, it gives you a different outlook on life. It gives you a different outlook on compassion." As of Tuesday, the Bootleg Fire had burned through more than 200,000 acres and is just one of a number of major wildfires raging nearly unchecked in drought-stricken Oregon. The fires also come amid an unseasonable heat wave, the third for the region this year, an anomaly that many experts attribute to climate change. Dale Kunce, who heads the Red Cross Cascades Region in Oregon, is among them. KUNCE: "So this is not the first wildfire of the season. It certainly won't be the last. It may be the biggest at the end of it, but it won't be the last that impacts people. And what we've seen as the Red Cross is really this change from a one big event a year or one big event every five years or ten years, to now we're seeing chronic events... And, unfortunately, this fire, the Bootleg Fire, got going and without really anything to stand in its way it's just been rampaging with big high winds and really high temperatures, and it's just been moving and moving and moving." The Bootleg Fire, which has been burning since July 6, is now the largest active blaze in the nation, covering an area larger than the size of New York City.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged to an All-Time High Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 4.9% to a record closing high of $246.66 on Wednesday, as health officials warned of the potential for another wave of COVID-19 infections later this year.