Pac-12 preseason media poll offers bulletin board material for Dan Lanning’s Ducks

Ultimately, the litany of rankings and polls that are produced by media members before the actual college football season starts in the fall doesn’t mean a whole lot. It impacts how fans look at teams, and occasionally has an effect on the way that betting lines shake out in the fall, but the only true thing that matters in the end is what happens on the field when the teams actually play.

That’s probably a sentiment that you’ll be hearing a lot of from the Oregon Duck fans this week after the Pac-12 preseason media poll was released on Thursday. While the Ducks are still predicted to finish in the top-half of the league, the projection from media members shows that it might be a frustrating year for Dan Lanning and his team.

Bulletin board material? I wouldn’t be shocked.

Of course, with as much talent as there is in the conference — USC, Washington, Utah, and Oregon State are all ranked in the top 25 going into the year — it would be understandable for any team to stumble a couple of times throughout the fall. However, Duck fans have high expectations for this team considering the depth of talent on the roster.

Here’s a look at how the full Pac-12 preseason media poll projects the final standings will look like this year out west:

First Place Votes: None

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 2-10 (0-9 Pac-12)

Analysis: It feels almost like a consensus around the league that Stanford is going to be the last-place team this year. While Troy Taylor has some interesting things going in the recruiting world, that won’t help him and this incredibly depleted roster in 2023.

First Place Votes: None

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 5-7 (3-6)

Analysis: I personally think that Deion Sanders can get the Buffs higher in the rankings than this, but I wouldn’t at all be shocked if they only win a game or two this year. While there is talent on the roster at the top, the absence of depth is jarring.

First Place Votes: None

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 3-9 (1-8)

Analysis: I’m excited to see Kenny Dillingham calling the shots on his own, but I don’t think that the Sun Devils have the talent to compete this season. A 10th-place finish feels about right.

First Place Votes: None

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 3-9 (1-8)

Analysis: Cal’s place is a big interesting to me this year because I could see them being better than this — potentially the No. 7 team in the conference — or I could see them being worse than Arizona State and Colorado. We’ll see what Justin Wilcox can draw up, because another bad season might land him on the hot seat.

First Place Votes: None

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 4-8 (2-7)

Analysis: The offensive talent is there for Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats to have some success this year, and I think this spot in the rankings feels pretty accurate. I could see them moving up or down a spot, but this is the right ballpark, in my opinion.

Washington State Cougars

First Place Votes: None

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 7-5 (5-4)

Analysis: Again, this feels like a pretty accurate spot for Jake Dickert and the Cougars. There is a world where QB Cam Ward really finds his footing and can lead Washington State to a 5th or 6th-place finish in the conference, but I think that the middle of the pack is where they likely end up.

First Place Votes: None

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 8-4 (5-4)

Analysis: Chip Kelly has the coaching necessary to get the Bruins back into the top 4 of the conference, but I’m not sure that they have the quarterback play or offensive firepower. I think that 6th is UCLA’s ceiling, but I could see them falling to 7th or 8th if they struggle to find the right QB.

First Place Votes: None

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 9-3 (6-3)

Analysis: I think that Beaver fans would be frustrated with a 5th-place finish in the conference this season, but it’s not hard to see that being the outcome. While the offense is likely going to look a lot better than it did a year ago, the top of the Pac-12 is just so good that I’m not sure Oregon State will be able to crack their way into the top three.

Oregon Ducks

First Place Votes: 1

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 11-1 (8-1)

Analysis: If you want to see how strong the Pac-12 is at the top, look no further than the fact that the Ducks got just one first-place vote in the media poll. With an offense that was among the best in the nation last year, and a quarterback who is an early Heisman hopeful, Oregon projects to be a top-rated team this season, assuming that the defense can improve in Lanning’s second season. We have higher expectations for the Ducks than the general media seems to, so we will see who ends up being right.

First Place Votes: 6

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 8-4 (5-4)

Analysis: With the uncertainty surrounding QB Cameron Rising’s timeline to return to the field following his torn ACL last year, I have questions about how good Utah will be this year. By the end of the season, they absolutely could be among the best teams in the conference, but early-season games against Florida and Baylor could derail things should Rising not be fully healthy. There’s a world where they finish third in the Pac-12, but I think it’s more likely that they are 4th or 5th.

First Place Votes: 4

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 10-2 (7-2)

Analysis: Even Oregon fans have to admit that there is a real possibility that Washington is one of the best teams in the conference — and the nation — this season. Michael Penix Jr. had a special season under Kalen DeBoer last year, and the Huskies boast arguably the best receiving corp in the nation this season. If the defense can hold up, Washington will make a real run at the Pac-12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. I think a finish anywhere from first to third is likely to happen. Anything lower would surprise me.

First Place Votes: 25

Ducks Wire Record Projection:11-1 (8-1)

Analysis: I don’t think you will find anyone in the nation that would disagree with the notion that Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, and the USC Trojans have a real shot to make it to the College Football Playoff and potentially win the national championship this season. With the reigning Heisman Trophy winner back under center and what looks like a much-improved defense, the Trojans may be able to stick it to the Pac-12 and walk out the door while on top.

