Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 9
Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.
Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 39-22, ATS: 29-29-1, Point Total: 34-25
Saturday, October 30
Washington State at Arizona State
3:00, FS1
Line: Arizona State -15.5, o/u: 53
Colorado at Oregon
3:30, FOX
Line: Oregon -24, o/u: 49
Oregon State at California
7:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon State -1.5, o/u: 55.5
Arizona at USC
7:00, ESPNU
Line: USC -21, o/u: 56.5
UCLA at Utah
10:00, ESPN
Line: Utah -6.5, o/u: 60.5
Washington at Stanford
10:30, FS1
Line: Stanford -2.5, o/u: 47.5
