Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 9

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 39-22, ATS: 29-29-1, Point Total: 34-25

Saturday, October 30

Washington State at Arizona State

3:00, FS1
Line: Arizona State -15.5, o/u: 53

Colorado at Oregon

3:30, FOX
Line: Oregon -24, o/u: 49

Oregon State at California

7:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon State -1.5, o/u: 55.5

Arizona at USC

7:00, ESPNU
Line: USC -21, o/u: 56.5

UCLA at Utah

10:00, ESPN
Line: Utah -6.5, o/u: 60.5

Washington at Stanford

10:30, FS1
Line: Stanford -2.5, o/u: 47.5

