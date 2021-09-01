Pac 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

Pac 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 1-0, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 1-0

Thursday, September 2

Weber State at Utah

7:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Utah -30.5, o/u: 49.5

Southern Utah at Arizona State

10:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Arizona State -47, o/u: 59

Friday, September 3

Northern Colorado at Colorado

9:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Saturday, September 4

Stanford at Kansas State

12:00, FS1
Line: Kansas State -3, o/u: 53

Fresno State at Oregon

2:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -20.5, o/u: 63.5

San Jose State at USC

5:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: USC -14, o/u: 59.5

Oregon State at Purdue

7:00, FS1
Line: Purdue -7, o/u: 68.5

Montana at Washington

8:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

LSU at UCLA

8:30, FOX
Line: LSU -3, o/u: 65

BYU vs Arizona

10:30, ESPN
Line: BYU -12.5, o/u: 54

Nevada at Cal

10:30, FS1
Line: Cal -3, o/u: 52.5

Utah State at Washington State

11:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington State -17, o/u: 67

