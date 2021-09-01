Pac 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1
Pac 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 1-0, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 1-0
Thursday, September 2
Weber State at Utah
7:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Utah -30.5, o/u: 49.5
Southern Utah at Arizona State
10:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Arizona State -47, o/u: 59
Friday, September 3
Northern Colorado at Colorado
9:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks
Saturday, September 4
Stanford at Kansas State
12:00, FS1
Line: Kansas State -3, o/u: 53
Fresno State at Oregon
2:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -20.5, o/u: 63.5
San Jose State at USC
5:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: USC -14, o/u: 59.5
Oregon State at Purdue
7:00, FS1
Line: Purdue -7, o/u: 68.5
Montana at Washington
8:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
LSU at UCLA
8:30, FOX
Line: LSU -3, o/u: 65
BYU vs Arizona
10:30, ESPN
Line: BYU -12.5, o/u: 54
Nevada at Cal
10:30, FS1
Line: Cal -3, o/u: 52.5
Utah State at Washington State
11:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington State -17, o/u: 67