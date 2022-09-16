Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3
Pac-12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 3 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by BYU at Oregon, Michigan State at Wisconsin, and Cal at Notre Dame
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 18-5, ATS 13-10, o/u 9-14
South Alabama at UCLA
2:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: UCLA -15.5, o/u: 60.5
Cal at Notre Dame
2:00, NBC/Peacock
Line: Notre Dame -11, o/u: 40
BYU at Oregon
3:30, FOX
Line: Oregon -3.5, o/u: 58
Colorado at Minnesota
3:30, ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -27.5, o/u: 46.5
Colorado State at Washington State
5:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington State -16.5, o/u: 53.5
Michigan State at Washington
7:30, ABC
Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 56.5
Montana State at Oregon State
8:00, ESPN2
Line: Oregon State -13.5, o/u: 52
San Diego State at Utah
10:00, ESPN2
Line: Utah -22, o/u: 49.5
Fresno State at USC
10:30, FOX
Line: USC -12.5, o/u: 74.5
Eastern Michigan at Arizona State
11:00 pm, Pac-12 Network
Line: Arizona State -20.5, o/u: 56.5
North Dakota State at Arizona
11:00, FS1
Line: North Dakota State -1, o/u: 54.5
