Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 7
Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.
Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 33-17, ATS: 25-22-1, Point Total: 28-20
Friday, October 15
Cal at Oregon
10:30, ESPN
Line: Oregon -14, o/u: 54.5
Saturday, October 16
Arizona at Colorado
3:30, Pac 12 Network
Line: Colorado -6, o/u: 46.5
Arizona State at Utah
10:00, ESPN
Line: PICK, o/u: 51
Stanford at Washington State
7:30, ESPNU
Line: Stanford -1.5, o/u: 52.5
UCLA at Washington
8:30, FOX
Line: Washington -2, o/u: 55.5
