Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 7

CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 33-17, ATS: 25-22-1, Point Total: 28-20

Friday, October 15

Cal at Oregon

10:30, ESPN
Line: Oregon -14, o/u: 54.5

Week 7 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Saturday, October 16

Arizona at Colorado

3:30, Pac 12 Network
Line: Colorado -6, o/u: 46.5

Arizona State at Utah

10:00, ESPN
Line: PICK, o/u: 51

Week 7 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Stanford at Washington State

7:30, ESPNU
Line: Stanford -1.5, o/u: 52.5

UCLA at Washington

8:30, FOX
Line: Washington -2, o/u: 55.5

CFN Week 6 NFL Expert Picks

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

Recommended Stories