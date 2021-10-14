Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 7

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Pac-12 Results So Far

SU: 33-17, ATS: 25-22-1, Point Total: 28-20

Friday, October 15

10:30, ESPN

Line: Oregon -14, o/u: 54.5

– Week 7 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Saturday, October 16

3:30, Pac 12 Network

Line: Colorado -6, o/u: 46.5

10:00, ESPN

Line: PICK, o/u: 51

– Week 7 CFN College Football Expert Picks

7:30, ESPNU

Line: Stanford -1.5, o/u: 52.5

8:30, FOX

Line: Washington -2, o/u: 55.5

– CFN Week 6 NFL Expert Picks

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings