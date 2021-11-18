Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12
Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 51-26, ATS: 36-38-1, Point Total: 41-34
Friday, November 19
Arizona at Washington State
9:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington State -15, o/u: 52.5
Saturday, November 20
Washington at Colorado
3:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington -6.5, o/u: 43
USC at UCLA
4:00, FOX
Line: UCLA -3, o/u: 65.5
Cal at Stanford
7:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Cal -1.5, o/u: 45.5
Oregon at Utah
7:30, ABC
Line: Utah -3, o/u: 59
Arizona State at Oregon State
10:30, ESPN
Line: Arizona State -3, o/u: 59
