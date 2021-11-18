Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12

CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 51-26, ATS: 36-38-1, Point Total: 41-34

College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Friday, November 19

Arizona at Washington State

9:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington State -15, o/u: 52.5

Saturday, November 20

Washington at Colorado

3:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington -6.5, o/u: 43

USC at UCLA

4:00, FOX
Line: UCLA -3, o/u: 65.5

Cal at Stanford

7:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Cal -1.5, o/u: 45.5

Oregon at Utah

7:30, ABC
Line: Utah -3, o/u: 59

Arizona State at Oregon State

10:30, ESPN
Line: Arizona State -3, o/u: 59

NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 11

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

Recommended Stories