Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

·1 min read

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 31-15, ATS: 24-19-1, Point Total: 26-18

Friday, October 8

Stanford at Arizona State

10:30, ESPN
Line: Arizona State -13, o/u: 52

Saturday, October 9

Oregon State at Washington State

4:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon State -4, o/u: 59

Utah at USC

8:00, FOX
Line: USC -3, o/u: 52.5

UCLA at Arizona

10:30, ESPN
Line: UCLA -16, o/u: 61

