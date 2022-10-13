Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7
Pac-12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 7 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by USC at Utah, Cal at Colorado, Arizona at Washington, and Washington State at Oregon State
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 41-10, ATS 27-24, o/u 24-27
Saturday, October 15
Cal at Colorado
2:00 Pac-12 Network
Line: Cal -14.5, o/u: 48.5
Arizona at Washington
5:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington -14.5, o/u: 73
Stanford at Notre Dame
7:30 NBC/Peacock
Line: Notre Dame -17, o/u: 53
USC at Utah
8:00 FOX
Line: Utah -3.5, o/u: 65
Washington State at Oregon State
9:00 Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon State -3.5, o/u: 53
