Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Pac-12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 7 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by USC at Utah, Cal at Colorado, Arizona at Washington, and Washington State at Oregon State

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 41-10, ATS 27-24, o/u 24-27

Saturday, October 15

2:00 Pac-12 Network

Line: Cal -14.5, o/u: 48.5

5:30 Pac-12 Network

Line: Washington -14.5, o/u: 73

7:30 NBC/Peacock

Line: Notre Dame -17, o/u: 53

8:00 FOX

Line: Utah -3.5, o/u: 65

9:00 Pac-12 Network

Line: Oregon State -3.5, o/u: 53

