Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Pac-12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 8 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Arizona State at Stanford, Colorado at Oregon State, Washington at Cal, UCLA at Oregon

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 43-13, ATS 28-28, o/u 25-31

Saturday, October 22

3:30 FOX

Line: Oregon -6, o/u: 71

4:00 Pac-12 Network

Line: Stanford -2.5, o/u: 54.5

8:00 Pac-12 Network

Line: Oregon State -23.5, o/u: 48.5

10:30 ESPN

Line: Washington -7.5, o/u: 56.5

