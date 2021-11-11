Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11
Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.
Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 46-26, ATS: 35-34-1, Point Total: 39-31
Saturday, November 13
Arizona State at Washington
2:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Arizona State -6, o/u: 45
Utah at Arizona
2:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Utah -24, o/u: 54
Colorado at UCLA
3:30, FS1
Line: UCLA -16.5, o/u: 57
Stanford at Oregon State
5:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -14, o/u: 57
Washington State at Oregon
10:30, ESPN
Line: Oregon -12.5, o/u: 55.5
USC at Cal
Postponed to December 4
