Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 8

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Pac-12 Results So Far

SU: 35-20, ATS: 26-26-1, Point Total: 32-21

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Friday, October 22

10:30, ESPN2

Line: Washington -18, o/u: 46.5

Saturday, October 23

3:30, ABC

Line: UCLA -1.5, o/u: 60

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

3:30, Pac-12 Network

Line: Cal -8.5, o/u: 43.5

3:30, FS1

Line: BYU -4, o/u: 56.5

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

7:30, NBC

Line: Notre Dame -6.5, o/u: 58

7:30, Pac-12 Network

Line: Utah -3, o/u: 57

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings