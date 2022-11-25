Pac-12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 13e

Pac-12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV: Week 13

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 63-19, ATS 41-41, o/u 39-44

Friday, November 25

Arizona State at Arizona

3:00 FS1
Line: Arizona -4, o/u: 65.5

UCLA at Cal

4:30 FOX
Line: UCLA -10.5, o/u: 60.5

Saturday, November 26

Oregon at Oregon State

3:30 ABC
Prediction: Oregon 31, Oregon State 27
Line: Oregon -3.5, o/u: 58.5

Utah at Colorado

4;00 Pac-12 Network
Line: Utah -29.5, o/u: 52.5

Notre Dame at USC

7:30 ABC
Line: USC -5.5, o/u: 64.5

Washington at Washington State

10:30 ESPN
Line: Washington -1.5, o/u: 60.5

BYU at Stanford

11:00 FS1
Line: BYU -6.5, o/u: 57.5

