Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 10
Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 42-25, ATS: 31-33-1, Point Total: 36-29
– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10
Friday, November 5
Utah at Stanford
10:30, FS1
Line: Utah -9, o/u: 54
Saturday, November 6
Cal at Arizona
3:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Cal -10, o/u: 51
Oregon State at Colorado
7:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon State -10.5, o/u: 54
Oregon at Washington
7:30, ABC
Line: Oregon -7, o/u: 51
USC at Arizona State
10:30, ESPN
Line: Arizona State -8.5, o/u: 59
– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings