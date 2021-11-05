Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 10

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 42-25, ATS: 31-33-1, Point Total: 36-29

Friday, November 5

Utah at Stanford

10:30, FS1
Line: Utah -9, o/u: 54

Saturday, November 6

Cal at Arizona

3:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Cal -10, o/u: 51

Oregon State at Colorado

7:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon State -10.5, o/u: 54

Oregon at Washington

7:30, ABC
Line: Oregon -7, o/u: 51

USC at Arizona State

10:30, ESPN
Line: Arizona State -8.5, o/u: 59

