Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 13

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 57-26, ATS: 41-39-1, Point Total: 43-38

Friday, November 26

Colorado at Utah

Prediction: Utah 38, Colorado 16
Line: Utah -24, o/u: 52
Final Score: Utah 28, Colorado 13

Washington State at Washington

8:00, FS1
Line: Washington State -1, o/u: 45

Saturday, November 27

Oregon State at Oregon

3:30, ESPN
Line: Oregon -7, o/u: 60.5

Arizona at Arizona State

4:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Arizona State -20, o/u: 52.5

Notre Dame at Stanford

8:00, FOX
Line: Notre Dame -20.5, o/u: 52.5

BYU at USC

10:30, ESPN
Line: BYU -7, o/u: 63.5

Cal at UCLA

10:30, FS1
Line: UCLA -6.5, o/u: 58.5

