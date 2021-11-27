Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 13
Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.
Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 57-26, ATS: 41-39-1, Point Total: 43-38
Friday, November 26
Colorado at Utah
Prediction: Utah 38, Colorado 16
Line: Utah -24, o/u: 52
Final Score: Utah 28, Colorado 13
Washington State at Washington
8:00, FS1
Line: Washington State -1, o/u: 45
Saturday, November 27
Oregon State at Oregon
3:30, ESPN
Line: Oregon -7, o/u: 60.5
Arizona at Arizona State
4:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Arizona State -20, o/u: 52.5
Notre Dame at Stanford
8:00, FOX
Line: Notre Dame -20.5, o/u: 52.5
BYU at USC
10:30, ESPN
Line: BYU -7, o/u: 63.5
Cal at UCLA
10:30, FS1
Line: UCLA -6.5, o/u: 58.5
