Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 13

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

Pac-12 Results So Far

SU: 57-26, ATS: 41-39-1, Point Total: 43-38

Friday, November 26

Prediction: Utah 38, Colorado 16

Line: Utah -24, o/u: 52

Final Score: Utah 28, Colorado 13

8:00, FS1

Line: Washington State -1, o/u: 45

Saturday, November 27

3:30, ESPN

Line: Oregon -7, o/u: 60.5

4:00, Pac-12 Network

Line: Arizona State -20, o/u: 52.5

8:00, FOX

Line: Notre Dame -20.5, o/u: 52.5

10:30, ESPN

Line: BYU -7, o/u: 63.5

10:30, FS1

Line: UCLA -6.5, o/u: 58.5

