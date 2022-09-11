Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington State rises after program-altering victory

Perhaps it was Idaho, not Washington State, we were wrong about in Week 1.

After the Cougars barely defeated the Vandals to kick off the season, they stormed back and pulled off a stunning victory over No. 19 Wisconsin – while Idaho gave Big Ten foe Indiana quite a scare.

Regardless, Jake Dickert’s squad is moving well up this week’s power rankings, on what was largely a game of blowouts across the Pac-12.

USC slammed the door early on Stanford in the league’s only conference matchup, while Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and Utah each secured blowout victories over inferior opponents in the non-conference slate.

Oregon State and Cal struggled with, but ultimately defeated, Mountain West opponents while lowly Colorado got blasted by Air Force, losing 41-10.

All this created a fair amount of movement in this week’s power rankings, with five or six teams who could easily be ranked inside the top three.

Here is a look at the Pac-12 power rankings after Week 2 action:

Colorado Buffaloes (0-2) (Last Week: 12)

Colorado looked almost impossibly bad on Saturday, getting ran off the field by Air Force in a 41-10 drubbing. Buffs quarterback J.T. Shrout completed just five passes on 21 attempts for 51 yards, along with an interception.

It’s going to be a long, long year in Boulder if this keeps up.

Arizona (1-1) (Last Week: 7)

The fun, intriguing Arizona offense we saw in Week 1 was completely absent against Mississippi State, with transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura throwing three picks and eventually getting replaced by Noah Fifita and Jamarye Joiner.

Looks like another rough year for the Wildcats.

Cal (2-0) (Last Week: 11)

The Golden Bears are now 2-0 on the year so they get a one spot bump in the rankings, but getting outscored 14-6 in the final three quarters against a bad UNLV squad doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence in this team going forward.

A date with Notre Dame in Week 3, even a Notre Dame squad coming off a loss to Marshall, should give us a better sense what this Cal squad is made of.

Stanford (1-1) (Last Week: 10)

The Cardinal made the score respectful against USC by scoring 14 unanswered points in the final quarter, but ultimately this was another beat down for coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

Tanner McKee’s turnover issues continue as the veteran quarterback threw a pair of picks in this one. Until that gets under control, Stanford and coach David Shaw are going to struggle.

Arizona State (1-1) (Last Week: 8)

The Sun Devils couldn’t find the end zone until the second half, ultimately falling 34-17 to the No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Emory Jones went 12-for-23 for 223 yards and a touchdown, but Arizona State’s defense struggled to stop running back Dominic Richardson who had 131 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Arizona State gets Eastern Michigan next week.

Oregon State (2-0) (Last Week: 3)

Hard to knock Oregon State for securing a hard fought victory in a very tough road environment, but other strong performances around the conference pushed the Beavers down a few spots anyway.

More hard fought victories like this one from coach Johnathan Smith, securing a win despite a pedestrian performance from quarterback Chance Nolan and a bad game from the defense, should have this team back in the top five in no time.

Washington (2-0) (Last Week: 6)

Washington and UCLA are the toughest teams to pin down at this point. Both have two blowout victories over inferior opponents, which doesn’t give us a great barometer of how they will look this season.

I’ll give UCLA the edge for now, mostly because they have more experience on the roster and Washington gave up 20 points to Kent State in the opener. Still, Michael Penix looks like a great find at quarterback and this Husky team could be a very dangerous one in the Pac-12 North.

UCLA (2-0) (Last Week: 4)

Chip Kelly’s experienced UCLA offense has now scored 45 points in back-to-back games, an excellent accomplishment even if it came against Alabama State and Bowling Green.

The Bruins have South Alabama and Colorado as their next two games, so it will be a bit until we see how good this team really is.

With Dorian Thompson-Robinson still under center though, this team has plenty of upside.

Washington State (2-0) (Last Week: 9)

Jake Dickert’s squad picked up a program-altering victory on Saturday, defeating the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison.

They held Wisconsin to just 14 points, all in the second quarter, and solid play from the defense and special teams more than made up for a rough game from quarterback Cameron Ward.

Colorado State is next, followed by a big game against Oregon on September 24.

Oregon (1-1) (Last Week: 5)

Dan Lanning got a much needed win in his home debut at Autzen Stadium, and his squad delivered in a big way by putting up 70 points on the Eastern Washington Eagles. Bo Nix threw five touchdowns and Troy Franklin was a perfect 9-for-9 in receptions in what was an excellent night in Eugene.

Utah (1-1) (Last Week: 2)

Like Oregon, Utah rebounded from an ugly Week 1 loss to post huge numbers against an inferior opponent.

The Utes used a 38 point second quarter to launch this game into the sun early, and quarterbacks Cameron Rising and Bryson Barnes each had excellent performances for Utah, as they look to get back into the national conversation after losing to Florida.

USC (2-0) (Last Week: 1)

USC let Stanford back into the game a bit during the fourth quarter, but Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams are off to an excellent start with the Trojans.

Williams threw for four touchdowns in this one while former Oregon running back Travis Dye carried the ball 14 times for 105 yards and a score.

Prized receiver Jordan Addison showed everyone why he’s such a high level talent, totaling 172 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on the night.

USC is going to be a tough out this year, although we’ve yet to see them against a top 25 caliber opponent.

