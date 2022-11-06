Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington leaps the Beavers, while the Ducks reign supreme

It was an incredibly chaotic week of college football, with multiple top-10 teams suffering upsets, but none of that chaos found its way over to the west coast to disrupt the Pac-12 conference.

Outside of the late-night victory for Washington over No. 23 Oregon State on Friday night, everything was pretty much chalk in the Conference of Champions, with Oregon, UCLA, and Utah all winning big. USC struggled to put away California late in the game, but they still emerged victorious and assured that heading into this stretch run of games where many of the top-4 teams play each other, everyone is looking their best.

There wasn’t much change in the Pac-12 Power Rankings this week, but that likely won’t be the case for long after this week. Take a look at things stand as we get set for the final stretch run.

Colorado Buffaloes (1-8) (Last Week: 12)

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado looked listless on both ends of the field against the Ducks on Saturday afternoon, leading to another loss. They are 1-8 on the year.

Stanford Cardinal (3-6) (Last Week: 9)

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinal got spanked by a mediocre Washington State squad on Saturday, giving up a whopping 42 points in the first half(!) to Jake Dickert’s Cougars.

David Shaw’s squad has looked good at times, but right now they only got one win in league play, a 15-14 victory over Arizona State.

California Golden Bears (3-6) (Last Week: 11)

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden Bears drew the short end of the stick this season, having to play the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans in consecutive weeks. Cal didn’t pose much of a test to either team, and looks like their chances at making a bowl game are going down the drain quickly.

Arizona State Sun Devils (3-6) (Last Week: 10)

The Sun Devils’ season continues to go in the wrong direction, and they were unable to get it turned around against a really good UCLA team on Saturday, getting trounced 50-36. There’s always next year.

Arizona Wildcats (3-6) Last Week: 8

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona dropped to 1-5 in Pac-12 play with a listless performance against Utah on Saturday afternoon. This team still has a lot of work to do to turn things around under coach Jedd Fisch.

Washington State Cougars (5-4) Last Week: 7

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Ward and the Washington State Cougars hung 42 points on Stanford in the first half on Saturday, demonstrating what Jake Dickert’s squad is capable of when it all comes together. They are now 5-4 on the year.

Oregon State Beavers 6-3 (Last Week: 5)

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After sneaking into the Top 25 last week, Oregon State fell on the road against Washington, 24-21, on Thursday. They remain 6-3 on the season, a testament to the job Jonathan Smith has done in Corvallis.

Washington Huskies (7-2) (Last Week: 6)

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to come from behind and defeat No. 23 Oregon State on Thursday, a big win in what has been a really nice season for Kalen DeBoer and company up North.

Utah Utes 7-2 (Last Week: 4)

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah’s offense – nearly non-existent against Washington State last week – showed up in a big way on Saturday against Arizona. The Utes hung 45 on the Wildcats, giving them seven wins on the season. They are as dangerous as anyone heading into November.

USC Trojans (8-1) (Last Week: 3)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

USC is ahead of UCLA in the College Football Playoff rankings, but I’m not so sure I agree. After a loss to Utah, and then close games against both Arizona and California, it’s hard to say that the Trojans are the second-best team in the Pac-12, and better than the Bruins. We will find out in a couple of weeks though, as the two LA schools battle in the Rose Bowl.

UCLA Bruins 8-1 (Last Week: 2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins continue to get the job done of offense, putting up a 50-spot on the Arizona State Sun Devils Saturday night without RB Zach Charbonnet, arguably their best player. Again, UCLA holds the No. 2 spot in the Pac-12 for now, but we’ll see where they’re at in two weeks time after a meeting with USC.

Oregon Ducks 8-1 (Last Week: 1)

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix’s Heisman campaign continued with a dominant, five touchdown performance while Oregon dominated Colorado in Boulder, 49-10.

Oregon is inching closer and closer to serious CFP consideration, while Dan Lanning’s winning streak moves to eight.

