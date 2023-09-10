Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington schools rise while Ducks slip

Week 2 of college football has come and gone, and with its passing comes a new set of Pac-12 Power Rankings. There was a good amount of movement along the rankings this week as the Pac-12 suffered its first losses of the season.

Colorado continues to impress and they still have the attention of the country held captive. Washington State pulled off an upset win that should be massive for their season. Oregon won their game in a fashion that threaded the needle of being exciting and stressful all the way to the end. All in all, it was a good Saturday of football.

Below are the Power rankings for the Pac-12 through Week 2:

Stanford Cardinal - Loss to USC 56-10

California Golden Bears - Loss to Auburn 14-10

Arizona Wildcats - Loss to Mississippi State 31-24

UCLA Bruins - Win over SDSU 35-10

Oregon State Beavers - Win over UC Davis 55-7

Colorado Buffaloes - Win over Nebraska 36-14

Utah Utes - Win over Baylor 20-13

Washington Huskies | Win over Tulsa, 43-10

USC Trojans - Win over Stanford 56-10

