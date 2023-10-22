Pac-12 Power Rankings: UW fumbles away No. 1 spot with embarrassing showing vs. ASU

It’s nights like these that we are going to miss oh so much when the Pac-12 leaves us after this season.

Nights when you’re tired after a full day of ingesting college football, and desperately want to go to bed. However, a way-too-close game between the No. 5 team in the nation and a team widely considered to be one of the worst teams in the nation is coming down to the wire.

It’s Pac-12 After Dark at it’s finest, and it’s something that we need to cherish while it’s still around.

Of course, the Washington Huskies ended up pulling out a victory despite failing to score an offensive touchdown vs. Arizona State, while the USC Trojans lost their third-straight game to the Utah Utes, this time on a game-winning field goal.

It was as entertaining of a day in the Pac-12 as ever, and it gave us a major shake-up at the top of our weekly Pac-12 Power Rankings:

UCLA Bruins | (5-2) (2-2)

Washington State Cougars | (4-3) (1-3)

Arizona Wildcats | (4-2) (2-1)

USC Trojans | (6-2) (4-1)

Oregon State Beavers | (6-1) (3-1)

Utah Utes | (6-1) (3-1)

Washington Huskies | (7-0) (4-0)

Oregon Ducks | (6-1) (3-1)

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire