Pac-12 Power Rankings: Utah, WSU secure big wins in Week 8

It’s been apparent for a while, but the Pac-12 football season is unfolding the same way it always does: with good teams cannibalizing each other at the top, bad teams playing spoiler, and no one really proving they are legitimate contenders.

Oregon is obviously head and shoulders above the rest of the Pac with just one loss on the year. They still have a fighting chance at a CFP spot, but their loss to Stanford continues to loom large with the Cardinal struggling in every contest since then, capped off by a loss to Washington this week.

No one else in the conference has less than three losses anymore, after Washington State defeated Arizona State on Saturday.

Additionally, Oregon State fell to a hot Cal team, while USC handled Arizona despite giving up 34 points.

Utah also smoked UCLA – which leaves the conference with one good team (Oregon), one very bad team (Arizona), and 10 teams in the middle that are almost entirely interchangeable.

Here is our best guess at ranking them after eight weeks of action:

Arizona 0-8 (Last Week: 12)

Arizona put up one of their best fights of the season on Saturday, scoring 34 points and only falling to USC by a touchdown. However, they remain 0-8 on the year.

Colorado 2-6 (Last Week: 11)

Colorado closed the gap in the fourth quarter and was surprisingly effective at moving the ball against Oregon on Saturday, but at 2-6 they remain among the bottom teams in the conference.

Stanford 3-5 (Last Week: 7)

The Cardinal only managed three points in the first three quarters against the Huskies, falling to 2-4 in conference play and just 3-5 on the season.

Cal 3-5 (Last Week: 10)

Cal has been playing good football lately, securing a big time win over a struggling Oregon State program on Saturday. The Golden Bears are now 3-5 on the year, and 2-0 since playing the Ducks tight a few weeks ago.

USC 4-4 (Last Week: 8)

USC hasn’t made anything look easy this season, giving up 34 points to a hapless Arizona squad on Saturday. Still, behind a ridiculous 204 rushing yards from Keontay Ingram the Trojans prevailed to remain .500 on the year.

Washington 4-4 (Last Week: 9)

Jimmy Lake’s Washington squad nearly blew a 12-3 lead entering the fourth quarter, but they hung on to defeat the Cardinal and move to 4-4 on the year.

Oregon State 5-3 (Last Week: 4)

Oregon State didn’t show up against Cal on Saturday, giving up 39 total points to the Golden Bears and never recovering from a 10-0 first quarter deficit. They are now 5-3 on the year.

Washington State 5-4 (Last Week: 6)

New coach Jake Dickert led the Cougars to an inspired victory over Arizona State on Saturday, moving Washington State to 5-4 on the season.

UCLA 5-4 (Last Week: 3)

UCLA got lit up by the Utes on Saturday, giving up 21 points in the second quarter and ultimately losing 44-24. They are now 5-4 on the year with back-to-back losses.

Arizona State 5-3 (Last Week: 2)

34-21 is a better score than this game actually showed, as Arizona State rattled off 14 points in the fourth quarter to make it look at least somewhat close. Still, it was a bad showing from Herm Edwards’ team against a surging Washington State squad.

Utah 5-3 (Last Week: 5)

The Utes took a big leap this week after smoking UCLA by 20 points on Saturday. The conference only has one team (Oregon) with less than three losses, but right now it looks like Utah is the next bench of the bunch.

Oregon 7-1 (Last Week: 1)

Oregon took care of business against Colorado on Saturday afternoon, moving to 7-1 on the year behind another great performance from quarterback Anthony Brown.

