Pac-12 power rankings as the season nears its end

The college football season is almost to its conclusion. For the Pac-12 Conference, it has been a disaster.

Just a week ago, Oregon heard its name called as one of the final four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings.

A week later, the Ducks fell out of the top-10 after a disheartening loss to Utah on Saturday. It wasn’t pretty, and UCLA throttled USC in a pure demolition of the Los Angeles rivalry.

All in all, the Pac-12 continues to take major hits this season, and Oregon making the Playoff was the final hope for what has been a frustrating campaign.

Now, the regular season is ending soon, and Oregon and Utah and likely headed for a rematch in the Pac-12 title game, barring some crazy sequence this weekend.

As November nears the end, it is time for another set of Pac-12 power rankings.

1. OREGON (9-2) (6-2 PAC-12)

Nov 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal reacted in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Hot take alert!

Not really. Yes, Oregon lost to Utah, 38-7, this past weekend. The Ducks struggled big time in Eugene.

However, Oregon has two losses on the year to Utah’s three. Moreover, the Ducks’ victory over Ohio State is still worth a tremendous amount of credit, especially with the Buckeyes moving to No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

A case could certainly be made for Utah, but the Ducks clearly had an off-night against the Utes and are licking their chops waiting for revenge in the Pac-12 title game.

2. UTAH (8-3) (7-1 PAC-12)

Nov 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs the ball in the fourth quartet against the Oregon Ducksat Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, everybody knows Utah throttled Oregon a few days ago. But, this team still has flaws.

We can’t discredit the loss to Oregon State, and certainly can’t forget about a narrow victory against Arizona just a week before upsetting Oregon.

But, the Utes are right there and in striking distance of a Pac-12 championship. Beat Colorado, then beat Oregon again, and get ready for the Rose Bowl.

3. OREGON STATE (7-4) (5-3 PAC-12)

Oct 30, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Ron Hardge III (21) celebrates with defensive back Jaydon Grant (3) after preventing a pass against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

After the top two, who knows what happens.

Oregon State, UCLA and Arizona State have all held this spot in the past few weeks. Now, the Beavers defeated the Sun Devils rather easily after a concerning loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Beavers lost against Cal also, somehow, but the victory against the Sun Devils barely is enough for them to grab this spot.

Next up: Oregon, on the road.

4. UCLA (7-4) (5-3 PAC-12)

Nov 13, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs the ball past Colorado Buffaloes safety Curtis Appleton II (30) for a first down in the second half at Rose Bowl. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Again, the rest of this conference is a total toss-up.

But, the Bruins looked dominant against USC in the rivalry week and they smacked the Trojans around all game long.

UCLA dropped 62 points (that’s not a typo), and Chip Kelly basically coached well enough to secure his job for another year.

5. ARIZONA STATE (7-4) (5-3 PAC-12)

Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) runs for a touchdown against USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock (27) in the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Is Herm Edwards getting fired? Who knows?

The Sun Devils won two straight, albeit against Washington and USC. After that, they looked flat against Oregon State on the road and scored just 10 points in a concerning output.

It certainly helps that they finish things off with Arizona, but Edwards seat is getting pretty hot once again.

6. WASHINGTON STATE (6-5) (5-3 PAC-12)

Oct 9, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) celebrates a 31-24 win over against the Oregon State Beavers at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Who needs Nick Rolovich anyways?

The Cougars should be headed for a bowl game as they also search for a new head coach.

Three of the Cougars’ five losses are to teams in the AP Top 25 (Oregon, Utah, and BYU), and another is a three-point loss to Utah State.

Even with everything that has happened around the program, the Cougars have done their part and face Washington to finish things out.

7. USC (4-6) (3-5 PAC-12)

Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Do we really need to rank the bottom half of this conference?

It is ugly. This spot could be the Trojans, Cal, Washington, or even Colorado if we’re being honest.

But, the Trojans shouldn’t be this bad, yet they are. In other news, Jaxson Dart got his first career start and Trojans fans can have a small smirk on their faces after seeing the future of the program as their head coaching search nears a conclusion.

8. COLORADO (4-7) (3-5 PAC-12)

Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Robert Barnes (20) celebrates his fumble recovery with defensive end Mustafa Johnson (34) in the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado won again, this time topping the Washington Huskies in the final game of the year in Boulder.

Oddly enough, Washington dominated on the offensive end, but Dylan Morris threw two interceptions and the Buffs found a way to sneak by.

The future is bright in Colorado, believe it or not, and next year should be a lot different.

9. WASHINGTON (4-7) (3-5 PAC-12)

Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) falls after being tackled by Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Christian Gonzalez (3) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Copy and paste from above.

Really though, Washington isn’t making a bowl game and, at the very least, would be thrilled to upset the Cougars to finish things out.

The Huskies are also searching for a new head coach, so get ready for lots of new faces in the Pac-12 next year.

The Huskies’ loss to the Buffs this past weekend drops them below Colorado, although it is still really close.

10. STANFORD (3-8) (2-7 PAC-12)

Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) hands the ball to Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford is still right here, and again, the bottom half of this isn’t pretty.

Somehow, the Cardinal defeated Oregon and we still don’t understand how that happened. Since then, they haven’t won a single game.

They finish things up with (gulp) Notre Dame, and that won’t be pretty. David Shaw and the Stanford faithful can’t wait for next season.

11. CALIFORNIA (4-6) (3-4 PAC-12)

Oct 23, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Christopher Brooks (34) runs the football against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, if Stanford didn’t upset Oregon, they would be in this spot.

But, that isn’t the case. Cal somehow won three of its last four games, but the loss to Arizona wasn’t pretty, even with the Bears dealing with COVID-19 protocols.

12. ARIZONA (1-10) (1-7 PAC-12)

Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona has just one win, against a depleted Cal team. That’s all that needs to be said.

Better luck next year for the Wildcats.

