Pac-12 power rankings post-spring football, per On3

Spring football is in the rearview mirror, although it doesn’t feel like it with the transfer portal still churning out players left and right. The Colorado Buffaloes had a sold-out spring game and have been extremely active in the portal since, with a ton of players coming in and out of Boulder.

Shedeur Sanders dazzled in his first “game” as a Buff, and the Deion Sanders hype has swept the nation quickly. A few Florida State players transferred to Boulder, as did Houston RB Alton McCaskill, and the Buffs roster looks much, much better than in recent years.

With spring football now over, it’s time to check out the Pac-12 power rankings, and here’s a perspective from Jesse Simonton of On3:

STANFORD CARDINAL

Dec 18, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal football head coach Troy Taylor, center, waves while standing on the court with family during the second quarter of the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Tennessee Lady Vols at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford saw David Shaw leave and hired Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor. Tanner McKee left the NFL, and Taylor has a tough job in his first year in the Pac-12.

COLORADO BUFFALOES

BOULDER, COLORADO – APRIL 22: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It might be disappointing to see the Buffs this low on the list. However, keep in mind that the talent on the roster is impressive, and nobody has any idea what to expect. Here’s some of what Simmons wrote about the Buffs:

We don’t know quite what to expect from quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the jump from FCS to Power 5, and even with all the portal additions, Colorado’s offensive and defensive lines still rank toward the bottom of all Power 5 teams. Colorado has a brutal schedule in 2023 (nine-game Pac-12 slate, plus non-conference games against TCU and Nebraska), so it’s best to temper expectations despite the buzz Sanders has generated this spring.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Oct 22, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant (7) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Cal has a lot of work to do as well. But, TCU transfer QB Sam Jackson should be a decent addition, and Jaydn Ott is one of the better backs in the Pac-12.

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Coming off a 3-9 season, the Sun Devils reloaded on offense with the addition of former Colorado receiver Jordyn Tyson.

ARIZONA WILDCATS

TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 01: Running back Michael Wiley #6 of the Arizona Wildcats is tackled by safety Trevor Woods #43 of the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half of the NCAA football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Is this the year Arizona gets back to a bowl game? Losing Dorian Singer to USC definitely makes it more complicated, but at least the Cats are ahead of Arizona State for now.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

The Cougars made a bowl game last year but lost easily to Fresno State in the LA Bowl. Both coordinators left, but Cam Ward is back.

UCLA BRUINS

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

This is Chip Kelly’s final year in the Pac-12 with the UCLA Bruins. If they finish sixth, he might not make it to the Big Ten.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Oregon State gave the Pac-12 a tough time last year and they got a massive QB upgrade in Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei.

UTAH UTES

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah is going for a Pac-12 three-peat. However, the Utes lost Dalton Kincaid and Clark Phillips to the NFL, and Cam Rising is coming off of a major injury.

OREGON DUCKS

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Lanning’s first year in Eugene was solid. Bo Nix is back and Troy Franklin is set for a massive year, and the Ducks could make a run to the Pac-12 title game.

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer applauds following a field goal against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Questions swirled after Washington hired Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State. He silenced all the critics in his first season, and there’s a clear path to the Huskies making the Pac-12 title game.

USC TROJANS

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Can anybody else be the top pick for the time being? The Trojans did wonders on both sides of the ball in the portal and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returned. Oh, and Dorian Singer, the Pac-12’s leading WR, is with him now.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire