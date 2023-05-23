Pac-12 power rankings post-spring football, per On3
Spring football is in the rearview mirror, although it doesn’t feel like it with the transfer portal still churning out players left and right. The Colorado Buffaloes had a sold-out spring game and have been extremely active in the portal since, with a ton of players coming in and out of Boulder.
Shedeur Sanders dazzled in his first “game” as a Buff, and the Deion Sanders hype has swept the nation quickly. A few Florida State players transferred to Boulder, as did Houston RB Alton McCaskill, and the Buffs roster looks much, much better than in recent years.
With spring football now over, it’s time to check out the Pac-12 power rankings, and here’s a perspective from Jesse Simonton of On3:
Stanford saw David Shaw leave and hired Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor. Tanner McKee left the NFL, and Taylor has a tough job in his first year in the Pac-12.
COLORADO BUFFALOES
It might be disappointing to see the Buffs this low on the list. However, keep in mind that the talent on the roster is impressive, and nobody has any idea what to expect. Here’s some of what Simmons wrote about the Buffs:
We don’t know quite what to expect from quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the jump from FCS to Power 5, and even with all the portal additions, Colorado’s offensive and defensive lines still rank toward the bottom of all Power 5 teams.
Colorado has a brutal schedule in 2023 (nine-game Pac-12 slate, plus non-conference games against TCU and Nebraska), so it’s best to temper expectations despite the buzz Sanders has generated this spring.
Cal has a lot of work to do as well. But, TCU transfer QB Sam Jackson should be a decent addition, and Jaydn Ott is one of the better backs in the Pac-12.
Coming off a 3-9 season, the Sun Devils reloaded on offense with the addition of former Colorado receiver Jordyn Tyson.
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Is this the year Arizona gets back to a bowl game? Losing Dorian Singer to USC definitely makes it more complicated, but at least the Cats are ahead of Arizona State for now.
The Cougars made a bowl game last year but lost easily to Fresno State in the LA Bowl. Both coordinators left, but Cam Ward is back.
This is Chip Kelly’s final year in the Pac-12 with the UCLA Bruins. If they finish sixth, he might not make it to the Big Ten.
Oregon State gave the Pac-12 a tough time last year and they got a massive QB upgrade in Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei.
Utah is going for a Pac-12 three-peat. However, the Utes lost Dalton Kincaid and Clark Phillips to the NFL, and Cam Rising is coming off of a major injury.
OREGON DUCKS
Dan Lanning’s first year in Eugene was solid. Bo Nix is back and Troy Franklin is set for a massive year, and the Ducks could make a run to the Pac-12 title game.
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Questions swirled after Washington hired Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State. He silenced all the critics in his first season, and there’s a clear path to the Huskies making the Pac-12 title game.
USC TROJANS
Can anybody else be the top pick for the time being? The Trojans did wonders on both sides of the ball in the portal and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returned. Oh, and Dorian Singer, the Pac-12’s leading WR, is with him now.