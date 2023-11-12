Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon and Washington survive, while rest of conference jockeys for position

The Pac-12 has known its fate since before the 2023 season began, as looming conference realignment made it so this season would be greeted by a disparate sense of finality when all was said and done. But, with only two weeks of regular season games left, the reality of Pac-2 is starting to feel a lot closer.

In Week 11, there was a lot of excitement around the Conference of Champions. Colorado nearly upset Arizona in Boulder. Arizona State successfully upset UCLA in the Rose Bowl, and, the conference’s three top dogs (Oregon, Washington, and Oregon State) successfully defended their home stadiums.

Next week, Oregon State will host the Huskies, and the outcome of that game will have big implications for the Ducks. Until then, we’ve got some notable movement in the current standings.

Take a look below to see where each Pac-12 team has ended up after 11 weeks of football.

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Game Result: L 17-62 to Oregon State

Previous Ranking: No. 10

AP Poll: N/A

What’s Next?: Cal

Analysis: Stanford has had some good flashes this year, like their comeback victory in overtime against Colorado, but there wasn’t much for Cardinal fans to enjoy this weekend. Stanford does have the future to look forward to with their Top 30 2024 recruiting class — although 4-star LB, Naki Tuakoi, did decommit recently.

Arizona State Sun Devils | (3-7) (2-5)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: W 17-7 over UCLA

Previous Ranking: No. 12

AP Poll: N/A

What’s Next?: Oregon

Analysis: I definitely didn’t see this one coming. I thought ASU was done winning games in 2023, but the Sun Devils came out strong on Saturday. I’m excited to see what Kenny Dillingham can do with this program once he has a few years under his belt. So far, I think he’s achieved a lot with the amount of talent he has.

Washington State Cougars | (4-6) (1-6)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: L 39-42 to Cal

Previous Ranking: No. 9

AP Poll: N/A

What’s Next?: Colorado

Analysis: Washington State’s fall from the top has been one of the oddest things about the 2023 college football season. I had them ranked as high as No. 3 in the Pac-12 Power Rankings this season. They’ve suffered tough losses this year, but this week’s loss to Cal was probably the hardest for Cougars fans to swallow.

UCLA Bruins | (6-4) (3-4)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: L 7-17 to Arizona State

Previous Ranking: 7th

AP Poll: N/A

What’s Next?: @USC

Analysis: There was a point during this season when UCLA had a legitimate shot to make the Pac-12 title game. But, after their consistency at the quarterback position crumbled, things have gone off the rails for UCLA, which all culminated on Saturday in a loss to Arizona State.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: L 31-34 to Arizona

Previous Ranking: 11th

AP Poll: N/A

What’s Next?: @Washington State

Analysis: Colorado’s hopes at a bowl game dashed away today with their loss to Arizona. While the Buffaloes played well, the Wildcats played matched them and drilled a last-minute field goal to win 34-31. Now, to make a bowl game Colorado would need to beat Washington State and Utah to close out the season, both of which are away games.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: W 52-49 over Washington State

Previous Ranking: 8th

AP Poll: N/A

What’s Next?: @Stanford

Analysis: After losing their close game against USC two weeks ago, Cal got a bit of redemption this weekend by beating Washington State in a tight one. This season has gone as well as Cal fans could’ve hoped at the beginning of the year. And, if they win their last two games against Stanford and UCLA — which is realistic — they’ll play in a bowl game.

Arizona Wildcats | (7-3) (5-2)

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Game Result: W 34-31 over Colorado

Previous Ranking: No. 5

AP Poll: No. 23

What’s Next?: Utah

Analysis: Arizona played a tough game in Boulder, Colorado, today, but as good teams do, they were able to pull out the victory. Wildcats fans would’ve probably liked to beat the Buffaloes more definitively, but a win is a win. If Arizona can win one of their next two games, they should find themselves in a quality bowl game.

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: L 28-35 to Washington

Previous Ranking: No. 4

AP Poll: No. 13

What’s Next?: @Arizona

Analysis: Husky Stadium is one of the hardest places to play on the road and while they lost the game, the Utah Utes fought well against the undefeated Washington Huskies. Overall, the Utes have a had productive and successful season, especially with how injured they are.

Oregon State Beavers | (8-2) (5-2)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: W 62-17 over Stanford

Previous Ranking: No. 3

AP Poll: No. 12

What’s Next?: Washington

Analysis: While they were only playing Stanford, the Oregon State Beavers proved today with their 62-17 win that they are one of the premier teams in the Pac-12. The fact that Washington State was able to beat Oregon State just shows how much different teams can be in September than they are in November. Just like it was last year, the Oregon vs. Oregon State game is shaping up to be a great matchup.

Washington Huskies | (10-0) (7-0)

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: W 35-28 over Utah

Previous Ranking: No. 2

AP Poll: No. 5

What’s Next?: @Oregon State

Analysis: The Washington Huskies had their second big homestand of the season this weekend when the Utah Utes came to town. The Huskies won 35-28 and iced the game with a pick on Utah’s final drive. Washington has been in a bit of a slump since playing Oregon, but on Saturday they started to look more like the team they were on October 14th.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire