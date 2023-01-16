Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon moves up after win over Arizona

It was an exciting week of Pac-12 men’s basketball action, with the Oregon Ducks’ huge upset win over Arizona highlighting a handful of excellent performances in the Conference of Champions.

UCLA remains the team to beat, with a sparkly 7-0 record in conference play and a current 13-game winning streak dating back to a loss against then No. 5 Baylor on November 20. Mick Cronin’s team looks like a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they will look to keep the streak going with tough road matchups in the state of Arizona this week.

USC continues to peak at the right time, playing some great basketball last week en route to a 5-2 conference record under coach Andy Enfield.

And of course Oregon showcased the good and bad this past week, dropping an ugly game to Arizona State and then boat racing Arizona for a huge home victory over a top ranked opponent.

Can Dana Altman’s team continue to right the ship and make a push for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament? It starts with a Bay area road trip this week.

Here is a look at our Pac-12 men’s basketball power rankings heading into the third week of January:

California Golden Bears (3-15) Last Week: 12

KenPom: 203

Next: vs. Oregon (1/18)

Cal’s road trip to Washington went poorly as they dropped a pair to Washington and Washington State, two of very few winnable games in conference play for the Golden Bears.

A homestand against the two Oregon schools could be a chance for a bounceback, but this season is long over for Mark Fox’s team.

Oregon State Beavers (7-11) Last Week: 11

KenPom: 222

Next: @ Stanford (1/19)

Oregon State is now on a five game losing streak, hosting the Arizona schools this past week and dropping both contests. A road trip to Stanford and Cal could be a chance for Wayne Tinkle’s team to pick up a much needed win (or two).

Stanford Cardinal (5-12) Last Week: 9

KenPom: 112

Next: vs. Oregon St (1/19)

Stanford falls one spot now that they are officially 0-7 in Pac-12 conference play, dropping a pair on the road to Washington and Washington State.

They’ll have to hope a homestand against Oregon and Oregon State will help get them off the schneid and into the win column, but things are pretty dark right now in Palo Alto.

Washington Huskies (11-8) Last Week: 10

KenPom: 105

Next: @ Colorado (1/19)

Washington erased a five game losing streak with a dominant win over Stanford last week, and followed that up by squeaking by Cal, 81-78.

UW still has work to do under coach Mike Hopkins, but they move up a spot in our rankings after defending their home court last week.

Washington State Cougars (9-10) Last Week: 8

KenPom: 64

Next: @ Utah (1/19)

WSU has now won three in a row and four of their last five, including wins over USC and Arizona and a narrow, one point loss to UCLA.

They took care of business against Cal and Stanford last week, and while they are still a work in progress they have every ability to play significant spoiler for other Pac-12 teams down the stretch.

Utah Utes (12-7) Last Week: 3

KenPom: 65

Next: vs. WSU (1/19)

Utah was in the mix for a potential at-large bid before the recent three-game skid, which included double-digit losses at home against Oregon and on the road against UCLA and USC.

Craig Smith’s team has a chance to show what they are made of down the stretch, starting with a pair of home games against the Washington schools.

Oregon Ducks (10-8) Last Week: 7

KenPom: 63

Next: @ Cal (1/18)

Oregon is in the midst of a confusing six game streak, securing wins over Oregon State, Utah, and a huge one over Arizona while also losing to Utah Valley, Colorado (badly) and Arizona State.

Dana Altman’s team still has some time to right the ship, especially with injured players returning to the mix. They’ll start with road games against Cal and Stanford this week.

Colorado Buffaloes (11-8) Last Week: 4

KenPom: 48

Next: vs. UW (1/19)

Colorado’s road trip to southern California went about as expected, as the Buffs dropped road games to both USC and UCLA to move to 3-5 in Pac-12 play.

They remain a dangerous team who can beat just about anyone, but it’s hard to know which of Tad Boyle’s teams will show up on any given night.

USC Trojans (13-5) Last Week: 6

KenPom: 58

Next: @ Arizona (1/19)

USC moved to 5-2 in Pac-12 play with wins over Colorado and Utah last week. Andy Enfield has this team trending in the right direction heading into a trio of huge games – first on the road against Arizona and Arizona State and then at home against rival UCLA.

Arizona State Sun Devils (15-3) Last Week: 5

KenPom: 51

Next: vs. UCLA (1/19)

Arizona State is now a sparkly 6-1 in conference play, with the only loss coming to crosstown rival Arizona. They have a tough road ahead, hosting both UCLA and USC next week.

Arizona Wildcats (15-3) Last Week: 2

KenPom: 20

Next: vs. USC (1/19)

Arizona has faltered the last few weeks, dropping a game to Washington State at home and getting bounced badly by the Ducks on Saturday.

Tommy Lloyd’s team is still Top 20 per KenPom, and could win the Pac-12 Championship, but they have some work to do and tough upcoming matchups against USC and UCLA.

UCLA Bruins (16-2) Last Week: 1

KenPom: 3

Next: @ASU (1/19)

UCLA’s win streak is now up to 13 games, as the Bruins haven’t lost since they played Baylor back on November 20.

They are 7-0 in conference play and should find themselves ranked in the top 5 on Monday, with a chance to add to it on the road against Arizona State and Arizona this week.

