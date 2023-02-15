Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon’s big week has them back on the bubble

The Pac-12 is trending toward having just two teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, with both UCLA and Arizona projecting as two seeds in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracket.

USC, Oregon, and Utah all remain in the conversation for a tournament spot, with Dana Altman’s squad making the biggest move with a win over USC last weekend.

The Ducks have a favorable remaining schedule, and they could easily find themselves within the Field of 68 if they don’t have any more slip-ups.

USC and Utah will have tougher paths, but stranger things have certainly happened. Regardless, every other P-6 conference has at least five teams projected in the big dance, signaling another disappointing season for the Pac-12 men’s basketball programs – and that’s with UCLA and USC still in the picture.

Teams like Arizona State and Colorado began the year with promise but have fallen out of consideration, while bottom feeders like Cal and Oregon State continue to drag down the entire conference, and will do so until they make changes to pick up their programs.

Here is a look at the conference power rankings with a few weeks to go until the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas:

California Golden Bears (3-17) Last Week: 12

KenPom: 257

Next: @ USC (2/16)

Cal hosted the Arizona schools last week and it went as predicted, with the Wildcats jumping out to an 85-62 victory while the Sun Devils escaped with an eight point win. Mark Fox’s team has now lost nine in a row and remain one of the worst Power-5 programs of the KenPom era.

Oregon State Beavers (10-16) Last Week: 11

KenPom: 201

Next: @ WSU (2/16)

Oregon State played spoiler in a major way when they defeated USC, 61-58, pushing the Trojans off the bubble for the time being. They will have one more chance to spoil a season when they host Oregon on Feb. 25.

Washington Huskies (13-13) Last Week: 10

KenPom: 105

Next: vs. Oregon (2/15)

Washington’s four game gauntlet against Arizona, UCLA, USC and Washington State ended with a predictable 0-4 record, and the Huskies now sit at just 5-10 in conference play. It’s fair to wonder how much longer Mike Hopkins will hold onto his job in Seattle.

Stanford Cardinal (11-14) Last Week: 9

KenPom: 95

Next: @ UCLA (2/16)

Stanford picked up a massive win over Arizona at home on Saturday, giving them wins in six of their last eight games. They are still just 5-9 in conference play, but they’ll have multiple chances to play spoiler with road games still remaining against USC, UCLA, and Oregon.

Washington State Cougars (11-15) Last Week: 8

KenPom: 65

Next: vs. Oregon St (2/16)

The Cougars have lost five of their last seven, but they did pick up a win over rival Washington in their most recent game.

Still, it’s another disappointing season for Kyle Smith and Washington State, who sit 6-9 in conference play – albeit with a favorable remaining schedule.

Colorado Buffaloes (14-12) Last Week: 7

KenPom: 60

Next: @ Arizona St (2/16)

Colorado easily handled Stanford and Cal before falling to Utah last week, moving them to just 6-9 in conference play. A season that started with so much promise looks like it will end with a whimper, especially with remaining games against five teams all with better records to close out the season.

Arizona State Sun Devils (18-8) Last Week: 6

KenPom: 66

Next: vs. Colorado (2/16)

Arizona State handled their business on the road against Stanford and Cal, but they’ll have a really tough stretch to finish out the season with home games against Colorado and Utah before a three-game road trip at Arizona, UCLA, and USC finishes the campaign.

USC Trojans (17-8) Last Week: 3

KenPom: 54

Next: vs. Cal (2/16)

USC found themselves on the right side of the bubble for a brief period last week, but losses on the road at Oregon and at Oregon State have pushed them back outside the Field of 68 in favor of the Ducks.

USC has home games against Cal and Stanford to help build up some goodwill, but this season will likely come down to their final games against Arizona and Arizona State.

Utah Utes (17-9) Last Week: 4

KenPom: 46

Next: @ Arizona (2/16)

Utah has a super challenging remaining schedule, going on the road against the two Arizona schools before hosting UCLA and USC. If they can somehow pull a few upsets out of this they could salvage their season and appear in the Big Dance, but that’s asking a lot from this team.

Oregon Ducks (14-10) Last Week: 5

KenPom: 43

Next: @ Washington (2/15)

The Ducks are now in the driver’s seat of an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, and they have a favorable schedule helping them out. A pair of wins against Washington and WSU this week would help a ton, as they finish out the year with home games against Cal and Stanford.

Arizona Wildcats (22-4) Last Week: 2

KenPom: 13

Next: vs. Utah (2/16)

Arizona’s seven game winning streak was snapped on the road against Stanford on Saturday, but this team remains a top team in the entire country. They’ll finish on the road against USC and UCLA, but Tommy Lloyd’s team should once again find themselves with a top two seed in the NCAA Tournament come March.

UCLA Bruins (21-4) Last Week: 1

KenPom: 3

Next: vs. Stanford (2/16)

UCLA is a top five team in the country by most advanced metrics, and a strong finish to the season could put them on the one line in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They’ll have to get through the Arizona schools to close out the regular season, but this team is capable of making a very deep run regardless of seed.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire