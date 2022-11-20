Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon’s title hopes stay alive with victory

The Pac-12 Championship game came into more focus on Saturday after the USC Trojans, narrowly, narrowly defeated crosstown rival UCLA, 48-45, to clinch their spot in the Pac-12 title game while eliminating the Bruins.

Oregon did themselves a huge favor as well by defeating the Utah Utes, 20-17, to keep their title hopes alive heading into Corvallis for a big one against the Beavers.

Washington remains in the mix as well after blowing out the Buffs on Saturday, and they’ll need to take care of business in the Apple Cup in order to have a shot at the Rose Bowl.

Elsewhere, Cal pulled off a massive comeback to win their rivalry game against Stanford, while Oregon State and Washington State took care of business against the Arizona schools.

Here is a complete look at the Pac-12 Power Rankings after another exciting week of action.

Colorado Buffaloes (1-10) (Last Week: 12)

Not much left to say about a Colorado team that hasn’t looked particularly competitive in about 90% of conference action this season.

Stanford Cardinal (3-8) (Last Week: 11)

Stanford blew a 17-6 fourth quarter lead, losing to rival Cal and moving to just 1-8 in league play. Yikes.

California Golden Bears (4-7) (Last Week: 10)

Cal needed to drop 21(!) in the fourth quarter to beat rival Stanford, but a win is a win and they move to 4-7 on the season.

Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) (Last Week: 9)

Arizona State managed a measly seven points against Oregon State on Sunday, moving to just 3-8 on the year and 2-6 in conference play.

Arizona Wildcats (4-7) (Last Week: 8)

Arizona managed to score two touchdowns in the fourth to even the score, but Jayden de Laura’s four interceptions proved too much for the Wildcats, who moved to 2-6 in conference play.

Washington State Cougars (7-4) (Last Week: 7)

Washington State’s defense was too much for Arizona and old friend Jayden de Laura, running four interceptions to a 31-20 victory. They are up to 4-4 in conference play.

Oregon State Beavers (8-3 (Last Week: 6)

Damien Martinez rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, carrying the Beavers to an easy victory over Arizona State. Jonathan Smith’s team moves to 8-3 on the year and should remain squarely in the top 25.

UCLA Bruins (8-3) (Last Week: 5)

UCLA took USC absolutely right up until the wire on Saturday, before finally falling 48-45. They unfortunately are eliminated from Pac-12 Championship contention, but remain a strong squad heading into the end of the year.

Washington Huskies (10-2) (Last Week: 4)

Washington dropped a whopping 54 points on Colorado at Husky Stadium on Saturday to move to 10-2 on the year and 6-2 in conference play.

Utah Utes (8-3) (Last Week: 2)

Oregon’s defense stepped up, and a few mistakes late cost the Utes a chance at another big win over the Oregon Ducks. They fell to 8-3 on the year.

Oregon Ducks (9-2) (Last Week: 3)

The Ducks bounced back from a disaster loss to Washington by beating Utah at home on Saturday evening, moving to 9-2 on the year. They still have a chance at a Pac-12 title.

USC Trojans (10-1) (Last Week: 1)

USC pulled off a narrow victory over UCLA on Saturday, moving to 10-1 on the year and clinching their spot in the Pac-12 Championship. Lincoln Riley’s first year ends in a big success.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire