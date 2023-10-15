Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon falls to Washington, USC drops out of top 3

Wow.

This weekend was one of the most eventful the Pac-12 has seen in years. Arizona killed Washington State, Oregon State and UCLA battled it out, and USC got tossed around by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. On top of all of that, the Cascade Clash was one of the best football games I’ve ever seen (it was about three yards from being the very best).

The Ducks did lose, and that will definitely impact their trajectory going forward. But, as Bo Nix said after the game, “You go out there and you do your best to win the game; sometimes you lose.”

Try to keep in mind something else Bo Nix said.

“We are in control, we can win out.”

While there is still a lot of football left to be played, we are getting into the meat of the schedule, and every win or loss can have massive ramifications on the race to the Pac-12 Championship Game. With the results from Week 7, we saw some big-time movement, especially near the top of the polls.

Below are the Pac-12 Power Rankings after Week 7:

Washington State Cougars | (4-2) (1-2)

Utah Utes | (5-1) (2-1)

Oregon State Beavers | (6-1) (3-1)

Washington Huskies | (6-0) (3-0)

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire