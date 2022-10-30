Pac-12 Power Rankings: Offensive explosions allow USC to move up, Oregon to hold court

As far as Pac-12 football goes, that was kind of boring, wasn’t it?

In a conference where insane things seem to happen each and every week, with contending teams falling to bottom-dwellers year after year, the Week 8 slate did not provide many fireworks, even though the stage was seemingly set for action.

No. 8 Oregon traveled to California trying to stave off a celebration hangover after the UCLA win. They won 42-24. No. 10 USC traveled to Tucson, a place where many Pac-12 giants have fallen. The Trojans won 45-37. Even No. 12 UCLA’s Pac-12 After Dark showdown with Stanford was boring, with the Bruins winning 38-13. The most interesting game of the week came on Thursday night with No. 14 Utah traveling to Pullman, where they outlasted Washington State by a score of 21-17 without their two best offensive players.

If you were rooting for chaos in the conference, then you were likely disappointed. Regardless, things are shaping up to get incredibly entertaining out west over the next few weeks, with matchups between Oregon and Utah, plus USC and UCLA coming. Better start jockeying for position now.

Colorado Buffaloes (1-7) (Last Week: 12)

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the loss, Colorado had a chance to carve out another victory against a Pac-12 bottom feeder on Saturday. Still, they managed to hold their own while scoring 34 points against the Sun Devils. Small signs of life in Boulder.

California Golden Bears (3-5) Last Week: 10

Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Cal kept things interesting early against the Ducks, but Bo Nix scored six combined touchdowns and the Golden Bears well to just 1-4 in conference play this season. Another down year in Berkley.

Arizona State Sun Devils (3-5) Last Week: 11

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State defeated lowly Colorado on Saturday, dropping 42 points for their second conference win of the season.

Stanford Cardinal (3-5) Last Week: 8

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

24 first half points was enough for Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins to put Stanford away. The Cardinal drop to 1-5 in league play.

Arizona Wildcats (3-5) Last Week: 9

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona hung tough with USC all evening long, although the Trojans managed to escape with an eight point victory. Still, things are looking up for the Wildcats.

Washington State Cougars (4-4) Last Week: 7

Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State’s offense didn’t show up on Thursday, but they kept things close with a narrow four point loss to the Utes.

Washington Huskies (6-2, 3-2) Last Week: 6

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No movement in the bye week for Washington, who is still fighting hard to get back into the top half of the Pac-12 after such a hot start was derailed by UCLA and Arizona State. We will learn everything we need to know about the Huskies next week against Oregon State.

Oregon State Beavers (6-2, 3-2) Last Week: 5

There was very little chaos in the Pac-12 this week, which mean that in a bye week, the Beavers are able to stand pat at No. 5. Next week, they’ve got a fun matchup with Washington on Friday night. That game will be telling about both teams.

Utah Utes (6-2, 4-1) Last Week: 3

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Utah ended up winning their game against Washington State on Thursday, but they sure weren’t too impressive in doing so, leaving with just a 21-17 victory. More than that, it appears that injuries could be derailing the Utes season, with QB Cameron Rising and RB Tavion Thomas missing this game, somewhat unexpectedly. I may be losing confidence in the Utes.

USC Trojans (7-1, 5-1) Last Week: 4

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

USC’s defense may not be able to get very many stops, but that hasn’t been much of a problem yet, with the offense able to score with the best of them. it was a shootout victory for the Trojans, 45-37 over the Arizona Wildcats, and enough to bump them up a spot over the Utes to now sit in 3rd place.

UCLA Bruins (7-1, 4-1) Last Week: 2

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins’ blowout win over Stanford was a great opportunity for them to get right after the tough loss to the Oregon Ducks a week before. UCLA still has a lot to play for, and a potential spot in the Pac-12 Championship game if they keep winning.

Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) Last Week: 1

Oregon didn’t look amazing in their blowout win over California despite putting up 588 yards of offense and 42 points, but they still have a strangle-hold on the No. 1 spot in the Pac-12 and are the last remaining team that is unbeaten in the conference.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire