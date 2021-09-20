Pac-12 Power Rankings: Mountain West continues to give Pac-12 schools trouble

It was another rough week for the Pac-12.

The Oregon Ducks took care of business against Stony Brook, as one would hope, but the conference’s other ranked teams – UCLA and Arizona State – each lost to Fresno State and BYU, respectively, leaving the Pac-12 with just undefeated team remaining.

It wasn’t all bad news, as USC took care of business against Washington State, Stanford handled Vanderbilt, and Washington showed they are capable of scoring points by dropping 52 of them against Arkansas State.

However, those wins are not enough for the conference to fully recover from all the losses to non Power Five schools that have plagued the member schools already this season.

Any hope of this conference maintaining national relevance this year falls squarely on coach Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks, who will take on Arizona in their first conference game of the season this Saturday.

Here is a full look at the Pac-12 power rankings through the first three games: