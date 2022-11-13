Pac-12 Power Rankings: Massive shake-up at the top as Oregon, UCLA fall

The Pac-12 just can’t have nice things, can it?

Going into the week, three of the top-10 teams in the nation were Pac-12 schools, as were four of the top-12, and five of the top 25.

On Saturday, two of the highest-ranked teams in that category lost.

Both the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins suffered stunning upsets, with the former falling to No. 25 Washington in Eugene, and the latter shocked by the Arizona Wildcats.

The conference cannibalism has resulted in just one team — the USC Trojans — being alive in the race for the College Football Playoff, while the rest settle for a hopeful trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

So where does everyone stand out west after this bizarre weekend? There’s been quite a shift in power. Check out the latest rankings:

Colorado Buffaloes (1-9) (Last Week: 12)

Week 11 Result: 55-17 Loss to USC

Not much needs to be said, here. Colorado was unable to hang with the high-powered USC offense, surprisingly to nobody.

Stanford Cardinal (3-7) (Last Week: 11)

Week 11 Result: 42-7 Loss to Utah

Stanford’s tough season continues, and it appears that a win over Notre Dame may be the only positive to leave with once all is said and done.

California Golden Bears (3-7) (Last Week:10)

Week 11 Result: 38-10 Loss to Oregon State

Cal’s tough year continues, in a season where even their defense — which is normally solid — has struggled endlessly.

Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) (Last Week: 9)

Week 11 Result: 28-18 Loss to Washington State

I can’t find much to say about Arizona State. Some weeks they look great. More often than not, though, they look like a bottom-half team in the Pac-12.

Arizona Wildcats (4-6) (Last Week: 8)

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 34-28 Win over UCLA

A huge win for Arizona, upsetting UCLA on the road and knocking the Bruins out of the College Football Playoff picture. Who know the Wildcats had it in them? The future is seemingly bright in Tucson.

Washington State Cougars (6-4)(Last Week: 7)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 28-18 Win over Arizona State

Washington State has been pretty hot-and-cold this year, with Cameron Ward finding a way to turn it on in some games. They’re bowl eligible, but the ceiling doesn’t feel very high.

Oregon State Beavers (7-3) (Last Week: 6)

Week 11 Result: 38-10 Win over California

Oregon State continues to look good and impress each and every week, but they got eliminated from Pac-12 Championship contention with Utah’s win on Saturday.

UCLA Bruins (8-2) (Last Week: 2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 34-28 Loss to Arizona

Shocking loss from the Bruins, who not only saw their CFP chances evaporate but also now find themselves in an extremely tough position to make the Pac-12 Championship game.

Washington Huskies (8-2) (Last Week 5)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 37-34 Win over Oregon

Great upset win from Washington, who followed Michael Penix Jr. to the promised land and got back into Pac-12 Championship contention. Always a big deal to beat a rival on the road.

Oregon Ducks (8-2) (Last Week: 1)

Week 11 Result: 37-34 Loss to Washington

Yes, I have the Ducks ahead of the Huskies. Yes, I know that they have the same record. Yes, I know that Washington just beat Oregon in Eugene. I still think the Ducks are the better team and would win 7-8 games if they played 10 times. Sue me.

Utah Utes (8-2) (Last Week: 3)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 42-7 Win over Stanford

Utah has no chance to make the CFP, but they can still upset the apple cart in the Pac-12 Championship race and will look to do so against Oregon next week.

USC Trojans (9-1) (Last Week: 3)

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 55-17 Win over Colorado

The Pac-12’s lone CFP contender, USC will have everything to prove this upcoming week with a massive game against UCLA.

