Pac-12 power rankings heading into Week 8

What an interesting week it was in the Pac-12. The two top teams from last week’s power rankings almost fell. Fortunately for Ducks fans, Oregon was able to pull out a win against California. But we have a new No. 2 in the power rankings!

Let’s get right to it.

1. Oregon 5-1 (2-1 Pac-12)

EUGENE, OREGON – OCTOBER 15: Cornerback Trikweze Bridges #11 of the Oregon Ducks reacts as time winds down late during the second half of the game against the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium on October 15, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 24-17. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Oregon is quite clearly the team with the best resume in the conference. But I am not convinced the Ducks have been the best team in recent weeks. They haven’t covered the spread in a game since the Ohio State game and they haven’t looked like a dominant Pac-12 team. They deserve the No. 1 ranking, but I think they lose outright this weekend.

2. Utah 4-2 (3-0 Pac-12)

Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) catches a ball in the fourth quarter while defended by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Jordan Clark (1) at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

This is a power ranking and power rankings are often built off of current form. Utah has been playing as good of football as anyone in the conference over the last three weeks. The Washington State win is starting to look better, the USC win was pure domination and scoring 21 unanswered to beat Arizona State is the most impressive of them all. Kyle Wittingham has this team back to the Utah we have been used to since joining the Pac-12 and Cam Rising is legit.

3. Arizona State 5-2 (3-1 Pac-12)

Sep 25, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards looks on against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a loss, Arizona State still finds itself at No. 3 on the power rankings. There are some arguments to be made behind them but I still believe ASU is one of the top teams in the conference. They looked like the better team against Utah for three quarters but that’s why they play four of them. I still believe it’s a three-horse for the Pac-12 South that might come down to the last week.

4. UCLA 5-2 (3-1 Pac-12)

Oct 16, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24), quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) and tight end Greg Dulcich (85) stand in a huddle during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If it wasn’t for the egg it laid against Arizona State a few weeks ago, UCLA would be higher on my power rankings. I love this team’s ability to run the football and wear teams down and I think Dorian Thompson-Robinson, despite some of his pitfalls as a thrower, is one of the top quarterbacks in the conference. I think the Bruins beat Oregon outright this weekend, and that should shoot them up the power rankings.

5. Oregon State 4-2 (2-1 Pac-12)

Oct 9, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) gets the pass away before getting hit by Washington State Cougars defensive end Ron Stone Jr. (10) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 spot actually feels disrespectful for an Oregon State team that has been one of the more surprising teams in the Pac-12 and will be running neck-and-neck with Oregon for the Pac-12 North. But they’re coming off a loss and they have a really big test this weekend at home against the Utes. That should be a great game with massive Pac-12 implications.

6. Washington State 4-3 (3-2 Pac-12)

Oct 16, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Abraham Lucas (72) celebrates after a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 34-31. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Well, well, well. The most interesting team in college football. Has any team in college football fired the coach in the middle of the season off of three-straight wins all against division rivals? Of course, these were very different circumstances and had nothing to do with the on-field success. But an interesting case nonetheless. So what will Washington State be without its head coach and three assistants whose contracts got terminated this past week for refusal to abide by the vaccine mandate? The Cougars have a massive test this weekend against a BYU team that has beat up on the Pac-12 this season.

7. Stanford 3-4 (2-3 Pac-12)

Oct 16, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) is brought down by Washington State Cougars defensive end Ron Stone Jr. (10) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 34-31. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

This is the perfect spot for Stanford. The Cardinal have a couple of impressive wins: taking down Oregon in overtime and obliterating USC into firing their head coach. But they also have losses that make you scratch your head like Washington State this past weekend. They have a relatively easy Pac-12 schedule to finish things off after their bye week this week.

8. Washington 2-4 (1-2 Pac-12)

Dec 5, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake reacts to a play against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If Washington played USC at a neutral site this week, I believe Washington would win. But both of those teams have been massive disappointments this season. Jimmy Lake refuses to make a change at quarterback to four-star Sam Huard for puzzling reasons. If you think Dylan Morris will lead you to the promised land, I got news for you. He’s a Kroger Jake Browning.

9. USC 3-3 (2-3 Pac-12)

Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) carries the ball for 53 yards in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.

USC is coming off of a bye and has to travel to South Bend to take on the No. 13 ranked Fighting Irish. With Notre Dame, Arizona State, UCLA and BYU remaining on the schedule, the Trojans will be very lucky to be playing in a bowl game this season. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

10. California 1-5 (0-3)

Oct 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) runs upfield against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Credit to California, it went on the road to Eugene in a primetime slot and gave Oregon everything it had. Although Cal’s efforts came up short, I’m not sure if it says more about California or Oregon. I think Cal can compete with any team in the conference but at some point you have to get results and that’s why the Golden Bears find themselves at No. 10 in the power rankings.

11. Colorado 2-3 (1-2 Pac-12)

Sep 25, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) passes the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs won a conference game! Yes, it was against the worst team in the conference but a shutout is a shutout. Those are really tough to get no matter who you play in college football. It also helped that Brendon Lewis had his best game to date and the Buffs finally look like they have the ability to stretch the field offensively. Is this where they turn their season around? Or is it just a one-off due to playing Arizona? We find out this week against a beatable Cal team.

12. Arizona 0-6 (0-3 Pac-12)

Oct 16, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch looks on during the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

What is there to say, really? Jedd Fisch inherited one of the toughest coaching jobs in college football. It’s going to take a lot to turn that program around. And it starts with getting Spencer Rattler out of the transfer portal.

