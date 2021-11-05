Pac 12 power rankings heading into Week 10

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

The Pac-12 as a whole has not had much success this season. With lofty expectations prior to the year, the only relevant teams appear to be Oregon. The Ducks just landed at #4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, and if they can win out, they might earn a trip to the playoff — whether they deserve it or not.

Regardless, the Pac-12 isn’t a dumpster fire and has just been a huge surprise up and down. With Week 10 on the horizon, let’s dig in and examine the Pac-12 power rankings.

1. OREGON (7-1) (4-1 Pac-12)

The Ducks are far and away the best team in the conference and it isn’t even close. The one Ducks’ loss was to Stanford, something the CFP Committee seemed to overlook due to their monstrous victory over Ohio State.

The Ducks schedule consists of both Washington schools, Utah and Oregon State to finish things off, and a trip to the College Football Playoff seems entirely likely.

2. UTAH (5-3) (4-1 Pac-12)

The second spot in these power rankings is entirely up for grabs at this point. It could be Utah, Arizona State, Oregon State or even UCLA if you want to be bold.

For now, it is Utah, who sits atop the Pac-12 South but has the Sun Devils and the Bruins right on its tail.

3. OREGON STATE (5-3) (3-2 Pac-12)

The Beavers’ season has been confusing. They sit at 5-3 overall with big wins against USC and Utah. However, the loss to California is stinging the their chances of moving up this list.

Up next for them is Colorado and Stanford before finishing with Arizona State and Oregon, so the Beavers could finish around this spot by the end of the season.

4. ARIZONA STATE (5-3) (3-2 Pac-12)

The Sun Devils were in the AP Top 25 for quite some time. However, two straight losses against Utah and Washington State have dropped them out and put Herm Edwards on the hot seat.

USC, Washington, Oregon State and Arizona are as favorable of a schedule as it could get. Three of those games are winnable, and they should have a shot against the Beavers also.

5. UCLA (5-4) (3-3 Pac-12)

The Bruins shocked everybody by upsetting LSU to begin the season. Unfortunately, that was the highlight of their campaign.

The Bruins lost to Fresno State and are now sitting at four losses overall. On the other hand, the other three are against Arizona State, Utah, and Oregon.

Nobody knows what this team is made of, and the Bruins are headed for their bye. After, they finish up with Colorado, USC, and California and should —that is the key word — finish the year with three straight victories.

6. WASHINGTON STATE (5-4) (4-2 Pac-12)

Nick Rolovich is long gone from Washington State after the entire COVID-19 vaccine debacle. Despite that, this team has managed to stay afloat.

The Cougars barely lost to BYU by two points and then topped the Sun Devils by 13 points. They finish the year with Oregon, Arizona and then Washington.

After everything that has happened around Cougar country, it is refreshing to see them be nearly bowl eligible.

7. USC (4-4) (3-3 Pac-12)

What a headache the Trojans have been this year. From Clay Helton’s firing to Kedon Slovis being replaced by Jaxson Dart and then Drake London’s unfortunate season-ending injury, the stories never end.

Who knows which version of the Trojans will show up any given week, but now they are without their star pass catcher for the rest of the year.

They probably don’t finish as bowl eligible, and who saw that coming?

8. WASHINGTON (4-4) (3-2 Pac-12)

Um, remember when the Huskies lost to FCS Montana?

They are 4-4 overall, but the best win of those four is probably the Stanford victory. The others are Arkansas State, California and winless Arizona.

Jimmy Lake might not make it to 2022 at this rate, and the only reason Washington is this high on the list is that the rest of the conference is struggling even more.

9. STANFORD (3-5) (2-4 Pac-12)

Can you believe this Stanford team defeated Oregon, the same Oregon who is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff?

The Cardinal also defeated USC to start the unraveling of the Trojans group and send Clay Helton packing. Nonetheless, Stanford has dropped three straight — one to Arizona State and the other two to the Washington schools.

10. CALIFORNIA (3-5) (2-4 Pac-12)

The bottom of the Pac-12 gets extremely shaky — and that is a generous statement. I’m still putting the Golden Bears here at No. 10 despite beating a strong Oregon State team last week

That is basically all that needs to be said.

11. COLORADO (2-6) (1-4 Pac-12)

The Buffaloes have just two wins — one of them against Northern Colorado. However, the Buffs latest outing against Oregon was encouraging. Brendon Lewis played well as did Brenden Rice, and the Buffs can be hopeful of their QB/WR duo.

The tides will turn soon for Colorado, but the 2021 season hasn’t been what the Buffs had hoped for.

12. ARIZONA (0-8) (0-5 Pac-12)

At this point, the question needs to be asked.

Will Arizona win a game this year at all?

It has been a nightmare for the Wildcats. They did get really close to beating USC last weekend, though. That might have been their best shot to get a victory.

Even if they do, they are staying at No. 12.

