Pac-12 power rankings following an upset-filled Week 7

The Pac-12 Conference has cooled down a bit after as many as eight teams were ranked in the AP Poll. Colorado’s stunning double-overtime loss to Stanford was bad news, and Washington State got blown out by Arizona at home.

Then, USC lost to Notre Dame and Oregon State beat UCLA, so the conference is beginning to come back to reality.

At this rate, Washington is in the driver’s seat, but things will get interesting over the next few weeks

With Week 7 behind us and Washington defeating Oregon and being the lone remaining undefeated Pac-12 team, here are our latest power rankings:

There’s a huge chance that Arizona State finishes its Pac-12 slate with zero wins. The Sun Devils’ remaining schedule is as follows: Washington, Washington State, Utah, UCLA, Oregon and Arizona.

Cal has three wins, but they have come against North Texas, Idaho and Arizona State. None of those are very impressive.

Stanford’s win over Colorado moved them ahead of Cal. Overcoming a 29-point halftime lead and seeing Elic Ayomanor’s breakout was fun for Troy Taylor.

Travis Hunter returned and made highlights with a must-see touchdown, but losing this game to Stanford was inexcusable. The Buffs’ path to a bowl game just took a massive hit.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Washington State has now lost back-to-back games against UCLA and Arizona, and the Cougs face Oregon next weekend. The Cougars’ dream start is fading quickly.

Yes, Arizona walked all over Washington State, but that could be more of an indicator of how good the Cougars really are. The Wildcats’ other wins came against Northern Arizona, UTEP and Stanford.

UCLA’s two losses have come to Oregon State and Utah, both on the road. The Bruins face Stanford, Colorado, and both Arizona schools in the next few weeks.

Is Cam Rising ever going to come back? Utah faces USC next week, so the Utes need their star quarterback on the field.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

These top four teams will switch around a ton over the next few weeks, and you could put Utah there depending on if Rising returns. Oregon State has a bye before a nice three-game stretch of Arizona, Colorado and Stanford. Enjoy it.

Alex Grinch needs to be fired, but the USC offense took a giant step back in its loss to Notre Dame. The Trojans have room to make up for it, and they are still undefeated in the Pac-12. But unless Grinch gets let go, I just don’t have faith in the defense.

OREGON DUCKS

The Oregon-Washington showdown was everything we expected. Could that be the Pac-12 title game also?

Until somebody beats them, the Huskies will stay on top. They face Arizona State and Stanford before games against USC, Utah, Oregon State and Washington State. That’s a tough stretch.

