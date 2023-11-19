Pac-12 Power Rankings: Ducks separate from the pack even more as UW downs OSU

The stage is set for the final two weeks of the year, and every team knows what lies in front of them.

For the Washington Huskies, a guaranteed spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game helps, but they have aspirations much greater than that at this point. For the Oregon Ducks, a win on Friday against the Oregon State Beavers stands between them and a rematch against the only team that’s been able to beat them this year.

That’s what Saturday’s action left us with, with the Ducks again rolling to a blowout victory while Michael Penix and the Huskies were in a grind-it-out dogfight against the Beavers, ultimately coming away with a 2-point win.

It’s left us with very little change at the top of the Pac-12 Power Rankings, where the Ducks have now created even more separation from the rest of the pack as they continue to look like one of the best teams in the nation.

Here’s a look at the rankings after Week 11.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: 27-15 L vs. California

Previous Ranking: N/A

AP Poll; N/A

What’s Next?: vs. No. 19 Notre Dame

Analysis: To nobody’s surprise, Stanford failed to put up much of a fight against California on Saturday, and they likely won’t have much of a chance against Notre Dame next weekend.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: L 56-14 to Washington State

Previous Ranking: 8th

AP Poll: N/A

What’s Next?: @Utah

Analysis: Colorado looked good last week against Arizona, but they could not hang with Washignton State at all on Thursday. As the season has gotten older, the Buffaloes’ problems along the lines are being highlighted more and more.

Arizona State Sun Devils | (3-8) (2-6)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Game Result: L 13-49 to Oregon

Previous Ranking: 11th

AP Poll: N/A

What’s Next?: Arizona

Analysis: Arizona State was coming off a big win against UCLA last week, but they never stood a chance against the Oregon Ducks. At points, the Sun Devils offense looked like it could move the ball, but overall, Arizona State was just not in the same league as Oregon.

Washington State Cougars | (5-6) (2-6)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: 27-15 W vs. Stanford

Previous Ranking: 7th

AP Poll: N/A

What’s Next?: @UCLA

Analysis: The Golden Bears looked good against a bad Stanford team, and now they are a win away from reaching a bowl game, which will potentially come against UCLA next weekend.

UCLA Bruins | (7-4) (4-4)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: W 38-20 over USC

Previous Ranking: 9th

AP Poll: N/A

What’s Next?: Cal

Analysis: UCLA has had an odd season. Despite having low preseason expectations, head coach Chip Kelly’s job is in jeopardy. The Bruins did take USC down today in the LA Coliseum which could preserve Kelly’s job for now.

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Game Result: L18-42 to Arizona

Previous Ranking: 4th

AP Poll: No. 16

What’s Next?: Colorado

Analysis: Utah had an all-out collapse today against Arizona, losing by several scores. With Cam Rising being out for the season, this was likely never going to be the year for the Utes, and now we’re seeing the repercussions of playing without a quality QB in November.

Oregon State Beavers | (8-3) (5-3)

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Game Result: 22-20 L vs. Washington

Previous Ranking: 3rd

AP Poll; 10th

What’s Next?: vs. No. 6 Oregon on Friday

Analysis: The Beavers were almost able to get their biggest win over the season and turn the Pac-12 on its head, but ultimately Michael Penix and the Huskies were able to make more plays down the stretch and come out with the win. At this point, Arizona moves ahead of OSU because of the head-to-head outcome.

Arizona Wildcats | (8-3) (6-2)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: W 42-18 over

Previous Ranking: 5th

AP Poll: No. 19

What’s Next?: @Arizona State

Analysis: I’ve said it before, but Arizona’s midseason resurgence this year has been astonishing. After replacing Jayden de Laura with Noah Fifita, the Wildcats have been a strong football team, which they proved this weekend with their win against Utah.

Washington Huskies | (11-0) (8-0)

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Game Result: 22-20 W vs. Oregon State

Previous Ranking: 2nd

AP Poll: 5th

What’s Next?: vs. Washington State

Analysis: It wasn’t a pretty game in terrible weather, but Washington was able to get it done in a tough environment and secure their spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a win over Oregon State.

Oregon Ducks | (10-1) (7-1)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Game Result: W 49-13 over Arizona State

Previous Ranking: 1st

AP Poll: No. 6

What’s Next?: Oregon State

Analysis: After years of going down to the desert and throwing away their season, the Oregon Ducks won in the most definitive way possible against Arizona State. Bo Nix’s 6 TD passes improve his Heisman case tremendously, and the Ducks remain the best team in the Pac-12.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire