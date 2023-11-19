Pac-12 Power Rankings: Ducks separate from the pack even more as UW downs OSU
The stage is set for the final two weeks of the year, and every team knows what lies in front of them.
For the Washington Huskies, a guaranteed spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game helps, but they have aspirations much greater than that at this point. For the Oregon Ducks, a win on Friday against the Oregon State Beavers stands between them and a rematch against the only team that’s been able to beat them this year.
That’s what Saturday’s action left us with, with the Ducks again rolling to a blowout victory while Michael Penix and the Huskies were in a grind-it-out dogfight against the Beavers, ultimately coming away with a 2-point win.
It’s left us with very little change at the top of the Pac-12 Power Rankings, where the Ducks have now created even more separation from the rest of the pack as they continue to look like one of the best teams in the nation.
Here’s a look at the rankings after Week 11.
Stanford Cardinal | () ()
Game Result: 27-15 L vs. California
Previous Ranking: N/A
AP Poll; N/A
What’s Next?: vs. No. 19 Notre Dame
Analysis: To nobody’s surprise, Stanford failed to put up much of a fight against California on Saturday, and they likely won’t have much of a chance against Notre Dame next weekend.
Colorado Buffaloes | (4-7) (1-7)
Game Result: L 56-14 to Washington State
Previous Ranking: 8th
AP Poll: N/A
What’s Next?: @Utah
Analysis: Colorado looked good last week against Arizona, but they could not hang with Washignton State at all on Thursday. As the season has gotten older, the Buffaloes’ problems along the lines are being highlighted more and more.
Arizona State Sun Devils | (3-8) (2-6)
Game Result: L 13-49 to Oregon
Previous Ranking: 11th
AP Poll: N/A
What’s Next?: Arizona
Analysis: Arizona State was coming off a big win against UCLA last week, but they never stood a chance against the Oregon Ducks. At points, the Sun Devils offense looked like it could move the ball, but overall, Arizona State was just not in the same league as Oregon.
Washington State Cougars | (5-6) (2-6)
California Golden Bears | (5-6) (3-5)
Game Result: 27-15 W vs. Stanford
Previous Ranking: 7th
AP Poll: N/A
What’s Next?: @UCLA
Analysis: The Golden Bears looked good against a bad Stanford team, and now they are a win away from reaching a bowl game, which will potentially come against UCLA next weekend.
USC Trojans | (7-5) (5-4)
UCLA Bruins | (7-4) (4-4)
Game Result: W 38-20 over USC
Previous Ranking: 9th
AP Poll: N/A
What’s Next?: Cal
Analysis: UCLA has had an odd season. Despite having low preseason expectations, head coach Chip Kelly’s job is in jeopardy. The Bruins did take USC down today in the LA Coliseum which could preserve Kelly’s job for now.
Utah Utes | (7-4) (4-4)
Game Result: L18-42 to Arizona
Previous Ranking: 4th
AP Poll: No. 16
What’s Next?: Colorado
Analysis: Utah had an all-out collapse today against Arizona, losing by several scores. With Cam Rising being out for the season, this was likely never going to be the year for the Utes, and now we’re seeing the repercussions of playing without a quality QB in November.
Oregon State Beavers | (8-3) (5-3)
(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)
Game Result: 22-20 L vs. Washington
Previous Ranking: 3rd
AP Poll; 10th
What’s Next?: vs. No. 6 Oregon on Friday
Analysis: The Beavers were almost able to get their biggest win over the season and turn the Pac-12 on its head, but ultimately Michael Penix and the Huskies were able to make more plays down the stretch and come out with the win. At this point, Arizona moves ahead of OSU because of the head-to-head outcome.
Arizona Wildcats | (8-3) (6-2)
Game Result: W 42-18 over
Previous Ranking: 5th
AP Poll: No. 19
What’s Next?: @Arizona State
Analysis: I’ve said it before, but Arizona’s midseason resurgence this year has been astonishing. After replacing Jayden de Laura with Noah Fifita, the Wildcats have been a strong football team, which they proved this weekend with their win against Utah.
Washington Huskies | (11-0) (8-0)
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Game Result: 22-20 W vs. Oregon State
Previous Ranking: 2nd
AP Poll: 5th
What’s Next?: vs. Washington State
Analysis: It wasn’t a pretty game in terrible weather, but Washington was able to get it done in a tough environment and secure their spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a win over Oregon State.
Oregon Ducks | (10-1) (7-1)
Game Result: W 49-13 over Arizona State
Previous Ranking: 1st
AP Poll: No. 6
What’s Next?: Oregon State
Analysis: After years of going down to the desert and throwing away their season, the Oregon Ducks won in the most definitive way possible against Arizona State. Bo Nix’s 6 TD passes improve his Heisman case tremendously, and the Ducks remain the best team in the Pac-12.