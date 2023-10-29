Pac-12 Power Rankings: Ducks separate from Huskies as best team out west

We’re about to flip over from October to November, which in college football means that we’ve got a big enough sample size to know what each team is really giving us.

We also know enough to definitely say that the Oregon Ducks are the best team out west.

Dan Lanning and the Ducks once again impressed on Saturday, beating the No. 13 Utah Utes 35-6 in Salt Lake City, a place where Kyle Whittingham has lost just once in the last 30 games. Elsewhere in the Pac-12, the USC Trojans got pushed to the brink once again, barely holding on to beat California 50-49, and the Washington Huskies once again struggled to beat one of the worst teams in the conference, outlasting the Stanford Cardinal 42-33.

As the night-cap, the Arizona Cardinals pulled off the upset win over No. 11 Oregon State, winning 27-24.

Going into November, it feels like we have a clear picture of where the power lies in the Pac-12. Here’s our updated look at the conference power rankings leaving October:

Stanford Cardinal | (2-6) (1-5)

Previous Ranking: 12th

Game Result: L 42-33 to Washington

AP Poll: N/A

Next up: @Washington State

Analysis: While Stanford has been at the bottom of the Pac-12 for most of the year as we expected, they made stronger efforts in big games than I expected they’d be able to. This weekend, they nearly took down the No. 5 Washington Huskies, but they failed to convert on 4th and 2 with a few minutes left in the game.

Previous Ranking: 10th

Game Result: L 28-16 to UCLA

AP Poll: N/A

Next up: Oregon State

Analysis: If there was a game that was going to help the Colorado Buffaloes rebound, it was this week’s game against UCLA. Usually, Colorado’s struggles are on the defensive side of the ball, but on Saturday, they struggled to put points on the board and suffered their 4th loss of the season.

Previous Ranking: 11th

Game Result:

AP Poll: N/A

Next up: @Utah

Analysis: Arizona State is finding new life this season via the state of Washington. Last week, the Sun Devils nearly upset the No. 5 Washignton Huskies in Seattle, and on Saturday, they beat the Washington State Cougars at home. For Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State’s first-year head coach and former Oregon offensive coordinator, it has to be gratifying for the pieces to start coming together at the end of the season.

Washington State Cougars | (4-3) (1-3)

Previous Ranking: 7th

Game Result:

AP Poll: N/A

Next up: Stanford

Analysis: After losing to the Oregon Ducks in Week 8, the Washington State Cougars failed to bounce back down in Tempe, Arizona. Despite a decent offensive effort from Cam Ward and company, the Cougars lost by double-digits to Arizona State as their season continues to become derailed

Previous Ranking: 9th

Game Result: L 50-49 to USC

AP Poll: N/A

Next up: @Oregon

Analysis: California and USC had an absolute shootout in Berkeley on Saturday, and the Golden Bears were inches from victory. After scoring a touchdown in the waning moments of the game, Justin Wilcox opted to go for the 2-point conversion to win the game, and the Bears failed to convert. Despite the loss, Cal impressed, nonetheless.

Previous Ranking: 8th

Game Result: W 28-16 over Colorado

AP Poll: No. 23

Next up: @Arizona

Analysis: UCLA defended their home field against the Colorado Buffaloes, due to some solid defensive play. Dante Moore is no longer the starting QB for the Bruins, and Ethan Garbers came in and played well. UCLA heads down to Tuscon next week to try to win their 7th game of the season.

USC Trojans | (7-2) (5-1)

Previous Ranking: 5th

Game Result: W 50-49 over Cal

AP Poll: No. 24

Next up: Washington

Analysis: For much of this season, the AP Poll considered the USC Trojans the 6th best team in the country. Now, I think they are only the 6th best team in the Pac-12. While they won their game against Cal, it was not an impressive effort from the Trojans and their season continues to disappoint.

Oregon State Beavers | (6-2) (3-2)

Arizona Wildcats | (5-3) (3-2)

Previous Ranking: 6th

Game Result: 27-24 Win over Oregon State

AP Poll: N/A

Next up: UCLA

Analysis: Are we really ranking Oregon State as the No. 4 team in the Pac-12? You can argue that they certainly deserve it. The Wildcats have won back-to-back games, and they barely lost to both USC and Washington in the two games before that. Jedd Fisch upset the No. 11 Beavers on Saturday night, and Arizona is as hot as almost any team in the conference.

Utah Utes | (6-2) (3-2)

Previous Ranking: 3rd

Game Result: L 35-6 to Oregon

AP Poll: No. 13

Next up: Arizona State

Analysis: While Vegas picked the Utah Utes to lose this week for what would be their first home loss in three years, I don’t think anyone expected them to lose the way they did. The Oregon Ducks went up by several scores quickly, and Utah showed they aren’t a team built to come back.

Washington Huskies | (8-0) (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 2nd

Game Result: 42-33 Win over Stanford

AP Poll: No. 5

Next up: @USC

Analysis: For the second straight week, Washington has struggled against the bottom of the Pac-12’s barrel. I was willing to call it a fluke last week, but now it seems that the Huskies have trouble maintaining focus on the less marquee matchups. Maybe they’ll be able to rediscover the level they were at against the Ducks, but the last few weeks have not looked good for Washington.

Oregon Ducks | (7-1) (4-1)

Previous Ranking: 1st

Game Result: W 35-6 over Utah

AP Poll: No. 8

Next up: Cal

Analysis: Saturday, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks took on the No. 13 Utah Utes in Salt Lake City, and early on it was clear that the game wouldn’t be much of a fight. After their 36-33 loss to Washington on October 14th, the Oregon Ducks are coming back strong. They looked good against Washington State last week, but they looked elite against the Utes today, and Oregon fans should be encouraged for the rest of the season. It has become clear that, despite a close loss to Washington, the Ducks have separated as the best team out west. If given the chance to play the Huskies again, there should be no doubt that Oregon is favored.

