Pac-12 Power Rankings: Deion Sanders and the Buffs make a leap after Week 1

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes were the most prominent storing of the 2023 college football offseason. Since going to Boulder, Coach Prime overturned almost the entirety of his roster, bringing in transfers and sending players packing, and claiming that he was going to turn around a program that went 1-11 a year ago.

Maybe we should have listened.

The Buffs shocked the college football world on Saturday morning with an endlessly entertaining 45-42 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. It featured broken records, incredible performances, and a whole lot of trash talk.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, the Oregon Ducks lit up the scoreboard, Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans found the endzone with ease, and the California Golden Bears put up one of the most surprising scores of the weekend. In the end, every Pac-12 team that played over the weekend — with Oregon State yet to play until Sunday afternoon — the conference is undefeated so far.

It all leads us to our first official Pac-12 Power Rankings following Week 1. Here’s where everyone stands in our opinion:

Arizona State Sun Devils — 24-21 Win vs. Southern Utah

California Golden Bears — 58-21 Win vs. North Texas

Colorado Buffaloes — 45-42 Win vs. TCU

Washington Huskies — 56-19 Win vs. Boise State

Oregon Ducks — 81-7 Win vs. Portland State

USC Trojans — 56-28 Win vs. Nevada

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire