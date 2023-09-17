Pac-12 Power Rankings: Deion Sanders drops with a win, while top tier stands pat

For a weekend of college football that was billed as “boring” by most national media members across the landscape, there were certainly some fireworks in Week 3, especially in the late-night window.

While ranked teams like No. 11 Tennessee and No. 15 Kansas State were upset, others such as No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Florida State, and No. 10 Alabama all got tested in ways that they certainly weren’t expecting.

It all led up to a firework show from Boulder, Colorado that went late into the night. The No. 18 Buffaloes nearly fell flat on their faces at the hands of an unranked and winless Colorado State team that had been just happy to be part of the conversation all week. Fortunately for Deion Sanders — and the Oregon Ducks, to be honest — Colorado pulled out the win in double-overtime and kept the shine on their marquee matchup with Dan Lanning in Eugene a week from now.

Suffice it to say that Saturday was eventful. Here are our updated Week 3 Power Rankings in the Pac-12 after all of the action:

Previous Ranking: 11th

Current Record: 1-2

AP Ranking: N/A

Next Game: vs. Arizona Wildcats

Analysis: In the Troy Taylor Bowl, Troy Taylor lost. The Stanford coach was unable to beat his former team Sacramento State, and his Cardinal fell to the bottom of the Pac-12 rankings. It’s going to be hard for them to move back up any time soon.

Previous Ranking: 12th

Current Record: 1-2

AP Ranking: N/A

Next Game: vs. No. 5 USC Trojans

Analysis: If Stanford didn’t look so bad against Sac State, then Arizona State would have easily held onto the bottom spot in the rankings. We knew that it wasn’t going to be easy for Kenny Dillingham in his first year with the Sun Devils, but I didn’t think it would look quite this bad.

Previous Ranking: 10th

Current Record: 2-1

AP Ranking: N/A

Next Game: vs. No. 8 Washington Huskies

Analysis: California ultimately got the victory, but there was quite a while where this game was in doubt. I think that the Golden Bears can look okay on occasion, but this is not a good team, but any means.

Arizona Wildcats | 31-10 Win vs. UTEP

Previous Ranking: 9th

Current Record: 2-1

AP Ranking: N/A

Next Game: vs. Stanford Cardinal

Analysis: Arizona feels like the mid-point for the Pac-12. They don’t belong in the bottom tier of bad teams, but they also don’t belong in the tier of good teams, either. We will see if they can make their way up the rankings at any point this year.

Colorado Buffaloes | 43-35 Win vs. Colorado State (2OT)

Previous Ranking: 5th

Current Record: 3-0

AP Ranking: N/A

Next Game: vs. No. 13 Oregon Ducks

Analysis: I don’t care that Colorado got the win. If it takes you two overtimes to put away a winless Mountain West school in Colorado State, after all of the trash talk and hype that led up to the game, then you deserve to fall in the rankings. The Buffaloes are a severely flawed team, and we are going to see a lot of holes poked in their armor next week at Oregon.

UCLA Bruins | 59-7 Win vs. NC Central

Previous Ranking: 8th

Current Record: 3-0

AP Ranking: No. 24

Next Game: vs. No. 12 Utah Utes

Analysis: They’ve faced nothing but bad teams so far, but UCLA has looked pretty good so far this year. They will go as far as true-freshman QB Dante Moore can take them, and we will see how far that is next week against a good Utah team.

Washington State Cougars | 64-21 Win vs. N. Colorado

Previous Ranking: 7th

Current Record: 3-0

AP Ranking: No. 23

Next Game: vs. No. 16 Oregon State Beavers

Analysis: Washington State keeps on winning, and they keep on looking good in the process. Next week is going to be a great showdown between the Cougars and the Beavers.

Oregon State Beavers | 26-9 Win vs. San Diego State

Previous Ranking: 6th

Current Record: 3-0

AP Ranking: 16th

Next Game: vs. No. 23 Washington State Cougars

Analysis: Oregon State didn’t play a great game against SDSU, but they got the job done and finished the non-conference schedule undefeated with some high hopes going forward. I can’t wait for that game next week against Washington State.

Utah Utes | 31-7 Win vs. Weber State

Previous Ranking: 4th

Current Record: 3-0

AP Ranking: 12th

Next Game: vs. No. 24 UCLA Bruins

Analysis: Utah continues to win without Cam Rising, which is impressive. However, he needs to return to the field soon, because the schedule is about to get a lot tougher going forward.

Oregon Ducks | 55-10 Win vs. Hawaii

Previous Ranking: 3rd

Current Record: 3-0

AP Ranking: 13th

Next Game: vs. No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes

Analysis: The Ducks looked nearly flawless in a victory over Hawaii, and now they get a chance to be the nation’s least favorite team at home next week while they look to ruin the party for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. That should be fun.

Washington Huskies | 41-7 Win vs. Michigan State

Previous Ranking: 2nd

Current Record: 3-0

AP Ranking: 8th

Next Game: vs. California Golden Bears

Analysis: Washington is at No. 2 on this list, but you could make a case that they deserve to bump the Trojans out of the No. 1 spot. Michael Penix looks incredible, and the Huskies are rolling. Look out.

USC Trojans | Bye Week

Previous Ranking: 1st

Current Record: 3-0

AP Ranking: 5th

Next Game: vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Analysis: USC has the reigning Heisman winner and arguably the best offense in the nation. I guess that will allow you to keep the No. 1 spot in the rankings, even during a bye week.

